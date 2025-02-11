Popular travel destination doubles controversial day-tripper tax, sparks reactions on social media

As tourists continue to flock to Venice, Italy, officials are doubling its "access fee" in an attempt to continue curbing overtourism for day-trippers.

Venice introduced a pilot program in 2024 to charge day-trippers a $5.17 (5 euros) entry fee that authorities hope will discourage visitors from arriving on peak days, Fox News Digital reported.

Simone Venturini, the city’s tourism councilor, recently spoke at the BIT tourism fair in Milan, sharing the program was successful, online news platform Metro reported.

ROME COULD CHARGE ENTRY TO HISTORIC LANDMARK IN LATEST ATTEMPT TO TACKLE OVERTOURISM

"The aim remains the same: create a new system to manage tourist flow and disincentivize day tripper tourism in several periods, in line with the delicate and unique nature of the city, to guarantee the respect that it merits," said Venturini.

Starting April 18, visitors will officially pay the access fee of $5.17 if booked four days ahead, while arrivals booked last minute, within three days, doubles to $10.33 (10 euros), according to the city’s site.

The fee applies on select dates only to the Ancient City of Venice, not to the minor islands of the Venetian Lagoon.

Exemptions apply to residents, property owners, students, workers, persons with disabilities and children under 14 years of age.

The access fee will also be waived for visitors attending events such as the Venice Boat Show in May.

Approximately six million Americans traveled to Italy in 2023, according to the State Department.

Officials will also add increased security screens at eight different locations, including main cruise ship docking areas.

When the tax was first announced last year, tourists and residents took to social media to share reactions.

"Not a bad idea. I cannot imagine the trash and bodily fluids that many irresponsible tourists leave behind everyday," said one user on X.

Another X user said, "I don't blame them. It's much hard work to keep the city maintained. Everything is in water."

"I’d pay the 10 euros twenty times a year…it is worth it," joked one.

One user said, "That is not enough to reduce crowd. I think they set the price to be just right to make the most profit."

"So Venice is now a theme park," joked another.

One said, "Greed.. hope tourism completely collapses there."

Fox News reached out to the city of Venice for comment.