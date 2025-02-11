Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Travel

Popular travel destination doubles controversial day-tripper tax, sparks reactions on social media

'So Venice is now a theme park,' one traveler said of the fee hike

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Travel blogger calls out phones and social media for making vacations 'disappointing' experiences Video

Travel blogger calls out phones and social media for making vacations 'disappointing' experiences

A travel blogger and content creator made a "controversial" opinion in a recent Instagram post after saying that social media and cell phones have made travel "disappointing" since the goal has turned into a photo op instead of an experience.

As tourists continue to flock to Venice, Italy, officials are doubling its "access fee" in an attempt to continue curbing overtourism for day-trippers. 

Venice introduced a pilot program in 2024 to charge day-trippers a $5.17 (5 euros) entry fee that authorities hope will discourage visitors from arriving on peak days, Fox News Digital reported. 

Simone Venturini, the city’s tourism councilor, recently spoke at the BIT tourism fair in Milan, sharing the program was successful, online news platform Metro reported. 

ROME COULD CHARGE ENTRY TO HISTORIC LANDMARK IN LATEST ATTEMPT TO TACKLE OVERTOURISM

"The aim remains the same: create a new system to manage tourist flow and disincentivize day tripper tourism in several periods, in line with the delicate and unique nature of the city, to guarantee the respect that it merits," said Venturini.

Venice, Italy, has doubled the access fee pass for day-trippers

Venice has implemented a tourism fee on select days in order to prevent overtourism. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Starting April 18, visitors will officially pay the access fee of $5.17 if booked four days ahead, while arrivals booked last minute, within three days, doubles to $10.33 (10 euros), according to the city’s site.

The fee applies on select dates only to the Ancient City of Venice, not to the minor islands of the Venetian Lagoon.

Exemptions apply to residents, property owners, students, workers, persons with disabilities and children under 14 years of age.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The access fee will also be waived for visitors attending events such as the Venice Boat Show in May.

Approximately six million Americans traveled to Italy in 2023, according to the State Department.

Travelers to Veince, Italy, will have to pay an access fee

Venice, Italy has doubled its access fee pass from about $5 to $10 if booked in under three days. (Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials will also add increased security screens at eight different locations, including main cruise ship docking areas.

When the tax was first announced last year, tourists and residents took to social media to share reactions.

"Not a bad idea. I cannot imagine the trash and bodily fluids that many irresponsible tourists leave behind everyday," said one user on X.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another X user said, "I don't blame them. It's much hard work to keep the city maintained. Everything is in water."

"I’d pay the 10 euros twenty times a year…it is worth it," joked one.

Venice, Italy, announces increase in tourism tax

Officials will also add increased security screens at eight different locations, including the main cruise ship docking areas. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

One user said, "That is not enough to reduce crowd. I think they set the price to be just right to make the most profit."

"So Venice is now a theme park," joked another. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One said, "Greed.. hope tourism completely collapses there."

Fox News reached out to the city of Venice for comment.