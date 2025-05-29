Hawaii enacts 'green fee' on tourists to raise $100 million annually for climate, ecology protection

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) has signed into law a "Green Fee" bill that will raise tourist taxes to help fund "climate-change" mitigation.

Senate Bill 1396 raises the tourist tax on Hawaii hotels to 11% starting Jan. 1 — which would then increase to 12% the following year, according to the text of the bill.

Portions of the revenue raised would go into the "Climate Mitigation and Resiliency Special Fund" and the "Economic Development and Revitalization Special Fund," according to the bill.

CRUISE DO'S AND DON'TS: TOP 5 THINGS THAT WILL GET YOU BANNED FOR LIFE

The bill addresses invasive species, wildlife conservation and beach management and restoration.

It will also help fund a "green jobs youth corps" and areas of environmental concern.

"Hawaiʻi is at the forefront of protecting our natural resources, recognizing their fundamental role in sustaining the ecological, cultural and economic health of Hawaiʻi," said Gov. Green in a press release.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The Aloha State governor added, "The fee will restore and remediate our beaches and shorelines and harden infrastructure critical to the health and safety of all who call Hawaiʻi home, whether for a few days or a lifetime."

In 2023, 9.6 million visitors traveled to Hawaii, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Hawaii already has a 10.25% tax on short-term rentals.

The state's counties each add their own 3% surcharge on top of the state’s tax, according to FOX 13.

"Hawaii already imposes what some believe are high taxes on the hospitality sector and short-term stays," said Travel Tomorrow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Green Fee is projected to generate $100 million annually, according to the release.