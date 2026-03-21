Thousands of cruise travelers hit with abrupt vacation plan changes: 'Apologize for the inconvenience'

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Royal Caribbean has scrapped the itineraries for 20 upcoming voyages, impacting thousands of passengers.

"Deployment planning is dynamic and regularly reviewed based on demand, capacity requirements and broader fleet considerations," the cruise line said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"As part of this process, we’ve made the decision to redeploy Freedom of the Seas to Southampton in 2027," it also said.

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"Guests and travel partners are being contacted directly with details about their sailings and available options," it added.

Booked passengers reportedly received the news via email, according to the Royal Caribbean Blog, which is not affiliated with the cruise line.

The letter notified passengers that voyages aboard Freedom of the Seas that were set to depart from May through September 2027 would not travel to the planned destinations.

The deployment affects 5-night cruises to the Dominican Republic and Perfect Day at CocoCay, 4-night Bahamian getaways and 9-night voyages with stops in Aruba and Curaçao.

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The Royal Caribbean blog said that booked passengers received an emailed letter that said, "As part of our ongoing itinerary planning process — which sometimes requires flexibility due to scheduling, port agreements, or operational needs, Freedom of the Seas will be redeployed for our summer 2027 season."

The note reportedly went on, "As a result, your Sept. 18, 2027, sailing has been redeployed. We know how much effort goes into planning your vacation and apologize for the inconvenience. We've put together some alternative options that we hope will work for you and those in your party."

Booked guests were reportedly offered a move to a new 4-night Perfect Day at CocoCay & Bahamas cruise onboard Wonder of the Seas departing on Sept. 20, 2027, round trip from Miami, Florida.

If travelers choose not to travel on the new date and aboard the alternate vessel, they will reportedly receive a full refund of the cruise fare they’ve already paid, as well as any prepaid amenities, according to the Royal Caribbean blog.

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Freedom of the Seas premiered in 2006 as the largest passenger ship in the world.

It underwent a major $116 million transformation in 2020, adding modern amenities including water slides, a Caribbean-themed pool deck and revamped kids' and teens' spaces, according to Travel Weekly.

Royal Caribbean's change to its Freedom of the Seas lineup is the latest shakeup in the cruise industry.

Last week, Carnival Cruise Line canceled 11 sailings on its Carnival Firenze ship, all scheduled for fall 2026.

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"Due to changes to itinerary plans, we have canceled sailings aboard Carnival Firenze scheduled between Oct. 12, 2026, and Nov. 16, 2026," Carnival said in a shared statement with Fox News Digital, as previously reported.

News about the Carnival cancellations was shared by the company with its booked guests.

In recent months, many cruise lines have been thrown into chaos after the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," and most recently due to the Iran conflict .

Safety concerns rattled cruise passengers after the U.S. government issued security warnings for Mexico Feb. 22.

Puerto Vallarta was of particular concern to cruise ship operators.

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Additionally, thousands of passengers were on ships in Doha and Dubai during the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Cruise lines have been facing the volatility in oil prices during the industry's busiest booking period, known as the "wave season," which runs between January and March.

These cruises tend to run during the third quarter and have a disproportionately large contribution to cruise operators' incomes, according to Lizzie Dove, an analyst at Goldman Sachs.

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Dove noted that the oil shock could affect Americans' bookings to Europe, particularly for higher-priced transatlantic trips .

Eric Revell of FOX Business contributed reporting.