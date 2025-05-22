Researchers find 'compelling evidence' of possible Noah's Ark remains in one country

A group of international researchers say they're getting closer and closer to identifying the possible remains of Noah’s Ark – and new test results are promising.

The focus of the research, the Durupinar site in eastern Turkey, was first identified in the 1950s.

For decades, it's been speculated that the boat-shaped site once harbored Noah's Ark, but no definitive proof has emerged. Now, an organization called Noah's Ark Scans believes that recent soil samples point toward the site once housing "ancient wood." (See the video at the top of this article.)

Researchers collected soil samples from the site last September and analyzed them through this winter. The results "show significantly higher levels of organic matter and potassium compared to surrounding areas," according to a recent statement from the organization.

"[The results] provide compelling evidence of a unique, potentially man-made structure beneath the surface, distinct from the surrounding mudflow," Noah's Ark Scans said.

"These findings suggest the presence of decayed wood or other organic materials, consistent with a large, ancient structure preserved within the mudflow," the statement added.

Lead archaeological researcher Andrew Jones told Fox News Digital that researchers are registering 2.72 times more carbon inside the "boat-shaped object" compared to its immediate outside location.

"The soil composition is markedly different from the natural mudflow, indicating something extraordinary at this site."

"The rotting ancient wood inside the boat-shaped area is likely creating a localized soil microenvironment by lowering pH … increasing organic matter [and] elevating potassium," he said.

"Rotting wood directly contributes to soil organic matter," he added.

"As wood decomposes, it breaks down into humus, a stable form of organic matter rich in carbon. This increases the organic matter content in the soil where the wood is located."

In a statement, soil scientist William Crabtree said the results indicate "something extraordinary."

"The soil composition is markedly different from the natural mudflow, indicating something extraordinary at this site," Crabtree stated.

But not all proof of the hypothesis is scientific. The 515-foot-long formation "aligns exactly with the biblical dimensions of Noah’s Ark," according to Noah's Ark Scans.

"Unlike the surrounding volcanic mudflow, the site’s unique soil and subsurface anomalies set it apart," the project noted.

The research builds on previous 3-D ground penetrating radar scans from 2019 that "struck subsurface features," and found anomalies.

"The scans show a 234-foot central corridor and angular structures – potentially rooms or corridors – extending up to 20 feet deep," the project noted in a statement. "These right-angled formations, uncommon in natural geological processes, suggest intentional design. "

Jones said the "presence of hallways and room-like structures points to a man-made origin for the boat shape."

"The re-analysis confirms what we suspected: These are not random shapes in the mudflow," Jones said.

Though no excavations are planned this year, Jones told Fox News Digital the analysis of the site will continue, with additional geophysical surveys and possible core drilling slated for next year.

"We are focused on more non-destructive techniques to understand what's below the ground and more soil analysis as well," Jones said.

The expert added, "Our plan is to do a much larger soil test and take deeper samples from the ground."

