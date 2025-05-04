Archaeologist sheds new light on astonishing discovery of wrecked slave ships: 'Stranded on the coast'

Archaeologists are shedding light on the astonishing identification of two 18th-century slave ships off the coast of Central America .

The ships, named Fridericus Quartus and Christianus Quintus, have been sitting in shallow waters off Costa Rica's Cahuita National Park for over 300 years, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

The 18th-century vessels were shipwrecked in 1710, and archaeologists only recently discovered that the ships – long believed to be pirate ships – were used to transport slaves.

Now, in a statement to Fox News Digital, National Museum of Denmark archaeologist David John Gregory said the two ships carried between 600 and 700 African slaves at the time of the sinking, plus around 100 crewmen.

GARDEN OF EDEN'S TRUE LOCATION 'CAN ONLY BE' AT UNUSUAL TOURIST LANDMARK, NEW ARGUMENT CLAIMS

"When the ships were abandoned on the coast of present-day Costa Rica, almost all of the enslaved were released on the forested coast except for about 20 people, who were forced onboard smaller vessels heading for the nearby Spanish town of Portobello," he said.

Gregory added, "[Fridericus Quartus] was set on fire by its crew, while the other, Christianus Quintus, was set free from its moorings and soon after stranded on the coast."

The slaves – mostly of West African origin – either assimilated into local communities or were, unfortunately, recaptured, according to East Carolina University.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER CENTURIES-OLD SHIPWRECK BENEATH HISTORIC CITY: 'UNIQUE SOURCE OF KNOWLEDGE'

Gregory also described his team's excavation as "minimal," saying they only searched some 21 square feet around the ship "specifically to obtain samples of the ship's timber."

"Almost all of the enslaved were released on the forested coast."

He added, "No human remains were encountered [or] disturbed during the excavation process."

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNEARTH STRANGE HEAD DEPICTING ROMAN GOD BENEATH CATHOLIC BASILICA

Archaeologists were able to date the ships thanks to dendrochronological technology, finding that the wood came from Northern Europe at the end of the 17th century.

"The timbers originate in the western part of the Baltic Sea, an area that encompasses the northeastern German province of Mecklenburg, as well as Schleswig-Holstein, Denmark and Scania — and that the tree was cut down sometime during the years 1690-1695," the National Museum of Denmark said in a statement.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"The wood is, moreover, charred and sooty, which confirms what historical sources say about one of the ships being set ablaze."

Divers also found yellow clay bricks and clay piping, which all suggested the ships had a Danish origin.

Gregory previously said in a statement that the findings "fit perfectly" with historical accounts of the ships.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"The analyses are very convincing and we no longer have any doubts that these are the wrecks of the two Danish slave ships," the expert observed.

National Museum of Denmark marine archaeologist Andreas Kallmeyer Bloch described the project as being "the craziest archaeological excavation I’ve yet been part of."

"Not only because it matters greatly to the local population, but also because it’s one of the most dramatic shipwrecks in the history of Denmark, and now we know exactly where it happened," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This provides two pieces that have been missing from the history of Denmark."