Hundreds of tourists stranded on remote island as troops are pulled from conflict zone

Conflict in Yemen has prompted air traffic halts — leaving about 600 tourists stranded on a remote island.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) withdrew its troops last week following a deadline from Saudi Arabia. The actions left tourists on the island of Socotra, Reuters reported.

Flights stopped because control of the island’s airport changed during growing political conflict between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The island is located about 186 miles south of Yemen’s coast. It came under UAE control in 2018, welcoming tourists through UAE airlines, according to Reuters.

A Lithuanian tourist, Aurelija Krikstaponiene, told Reuters she was visiting Socotra over New Year's Eve.

"Nobody has any information, and everyone just wants to go back to their normal lives," said Krikstaponiene.

She was unable to get back to Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

A spokesperson with Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maciej Wewiór, posted about the situation on X on Sunday.

"Sokotra is located in a highly unstable region where an armed conflict has been ongoing for years," wrote Wewior.

"Currently, the security situation has further deteriorated — due to the intensification of military operations, airspace has been closed."

Wewoir announced that airlines will resume flights, allowing Polish tourists to return home.

Socotra is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its pristine beaches and exceptional biodiversity.

The island’s iconic dragon blood trees, named after the tree's odd shape and red sap, draw visitors from around the world.

Recently, Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) claimed it had seized control of key oil regions, urging the U.S. to partner against Iran-backed Houthis, Fox News Digital reported.

Yemen remains on the State Department’s "Level 4: Do Not Travel" list due to terrorism, unrest, crime and kidnapping risks.

The advisory was reissued on Dec. 19.

"Do not travel to Socotra or any part of Yemen," the advisory states. "Some companies outside Yemen have misrepresented the safety of the Yemeni island of Socotra."

U.S. officials state that companies may offer tourist trips with unofficial and invalid visas — putting tourists in danger as well as legal jeopardy.

"The U.S. government cannot assist U.S. citizens in Socotra," it states.

