REAL ID rejection by Americans may come down to one surprising factor

As many Americans across the nation are rushing to obtain their REAL ID license, some are choosing to opt out – by either using their valid passport as their preferred form of ID for travel or waiting until their current driver's license expires and then renewing it.

The REAL ID requirement takes effect on May 7, when Americans must have a new form of identification in order to fly domestically.

The costs of obtaining the identification vary from state to state. Costs also vary according to whether travelers are obtaining a first-time REAL ID or looking to renew their existing license.

Other forms of identification that will be accepted in lieu of a REAL ID include a valid U.S. passport or passport card; DHS trusted traveler cards such as Global Entry; Department of Defense IDs; permanent resident cards; and border crossing cards.

With the deadline looming, Fox News Digital spoke this week with travelers and asked those who do not have or do not plan to get a REAL ID any time soon why they made that decision.

At the Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C., Lisa from Oregon said that it was a "financial decision" at this time.

Lisa (no last name shared) said she had not yet gotten a REAL ID to date "because it was an extra cost, and I knew that I would rather put that money toward the passport."

She said that at a later date, she may decide to get a REAL ID.

"When I'm traveling later, I'll have to bring my passport and I may not want to do that for stateside travel," she said.

Some states offer a reduced price for the REAL ID, such as California.

The Golden State’s DMV website says, "In certain circumstances, the fee may be waived or reduced."

It adds, "You may be eligible to pay a reduced application fee for an original or renewal ID card if you meet income requirements for selected governmental or nonprofit assistance programs."

It also notes that a "homeless person" may be eligible for a no-fee ID card.

And "to qualify for a no-fee senior citizen ID card, you must be at least 62 years old," according to California's DMV.

Kelsey from Bloomington, Illinois, said she'd just arrived in D.C. She does not have a REAL ID, she said.

"I do not have a real ID yet because I have not made it to the DMV and our trip ends before May 7th, so I didn't feel an urgency to do so," she said.

She said that since she already has a passport, she feels it makes more financial sense to use it at this time.

"My ID expires in November, so I plan on doing it all at once when I have to get one anyway," she said.

"I didn't feel an urgency to do so."

A man named Nick, who is also from Bloomington, Illinois, told Fox News Digital, "I travel with my passport, so I normally don't even use my ID."

"I would love to look into [REAL ID] more. I don't know enough about it," he said when asked if he will get one.

At DCA’s south security checkpoint this week, a countdown was displayed on a monitor reminding travelers of the deadline.

Paper handouts were also given to travelers urging them to get the new identification.

Victoria of Phoenix, Arizona, said she does not have a REAL ID.

"I just don't travel enough," she said.

She has a passport and said that if it would save her more time at the airport, she would get one.

When asked if she knows anyone who does not have a passport or a REAL ID, she said her parents don’t.

She said she wants her parents to get the REAL ID so that "they can travel and enjoy retirement."

She does not believe they are looking at making a DMV appointment as of right now.

"The DMVs are always pretty packed."

Lesley from California commented that she has a REAL ID — but shared that a colleague who did not have the document had to rush to get one for a work trip.

"She didn't have the REAL ID, so she had to go and see them [the DMV] and get the REAL ID, and it was about like a two-to-four-hour wait … It was in California."

She added, "The DMVs there are always pretty packed."

While the DMVs in some states have added special Saturday hours or extended weekday hours to accommodate REAL ID requests, many motor vehicle bureaus are not open on weekends.