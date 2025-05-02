Hidden REAL ID hassles facing airline travelers and states to avoid

With the deadline for REAL ID approaching in less than a week, some states — and some people — may be more prepared than others.

Americans have been speaking out about their experiences as they try to obtain a REAL ID. In some cases, people have chosen not to get the new form of identification.

The REAL ID requirement takes effect May 7, when Americans must have the new identification in order to fly domestically.

MARRIED WOMEN FACE REAL ID DOCUMENTATION HURDLES: 'I CAN'T ACCEPT THIS'

DMVs across the country are reportedly working to meet demand, with some implementing Saturday REAL ID events and extended appointment hours during the week.

The New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicles (NJDMV) website has shown "0 appointments available" on various days during the past weeks for REAL ID services on its site.

In a last-minute push, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and the NJMVC announced the launch of "REAL ID Tuesdays" recently.

The initiative will add 5,200 bi-weekly appointments before federal enforcement begins on May 7.

REAL ID REJECTION BY AMERICANS MAY COME DOWN TO ONE SURPRISING FACTOR

New Jersey does have one of the highest numbers of residents who are passport holders, a TSA spokesperson shared.

TSA Acting Administrator Adam Stahl told Fox News Digital in an interview, "We are extremely prepared." (See the video at the top of this article.)

"Every single state is in a different kind of area of progress for REAL ID compliance, but we are working aggressively with states, directly outreaching and connecting with them to ensure that they're prepared for this," said Stahl.

In Nebraska, the state has a total of 1,551,554 driver’s license and ID holders, with 1,545,300 people holding REAL IDs — leaving just 6,254 with a non-compliant driver’s license, the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles director, Rhonda Lahm, told Fox News Digital.

"Every airport is unique and different and they have different dynamics, configurations, wait times."

Local lawmakers and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows in Maine recently requested a phased-in approach pushing for travelers to receive a warning if they don’t have their REAL ID.

NEED REAL ID IN A HURRY? HERE ARE SOME ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS OUTSIDE THE DMV

"We're issuing roughly 112 REAL IDs per hour across all of our branches, but we know as of April 1 only 27% of Mainers have that REAL ID," Bellows said in a Thursday press conference, according to News Center Maine.

Stahl said the enforcement of REAL ID is "a whole society effort."

"We are working in close conjunction with every single airport… Every airport is unique and different and they have different dynamics, configurations, wait times. And so we're working extremely closely with them."

Maryland and the District of Columbia reported that 99% of eligible residents are compliant, according to Axios.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Kentucky state senators have raised concerns about the rush to obtain the new IDs, requesting an extension to the deadline.

Twenty-eight state senators have penned a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urging an extension of the May 7 deadline.

"Despite significant progress, Kentucky is simply not fully prepared for complete implementation ... It has also resulted in limited appointment availability and long wait times at many regional offices across the state," wrote the legislators.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Stahl said he has seen that states "are really focused on enrollment."

"They've been incredibly supportive and helpful, expanding enrollment hours into the weekends and unconventional hours, to ensure we're accommodating an increased surge in compliance," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stahl cautioned that if travelers do not have a REAL ID or other acceptable IDs such as a valid passport, they "may be susceptible for additional wait times."

He added that in "some rare circumstances, [they may] be denied boarding."