Travel

Nearly 1,000 tourists trapped near Machu Picchu as protests shut down train services

Protesters placed rocks on railway tracks over dispute about bus company contract questions

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Nearly 1,000 tourists were left stranded in Aguas Calientes, Peru, near the ancient Machu Picchu site.

Train service was suspended as people protested against a new bus company that has been commissioned, Reuters reported. 

The almost two-week-long protest began when the contract of Consettur, the company that runs buses from Aguas Calientes to the citadel, expired.

Protesters argued that the actions around replacing the bus company lacked transparency and fairness — with some even placing rocks of "various sizes" on the railway, according to Reuters. 

Tourism Minister Desilu Leon said 1,400 tourists were evacuated on Monday, leaving around 900 people still stranded in Aguas Calientes, Leon told a local radio station, according to Reuters. 

urists trapped near Machu Picchu as protests shut down train

Nearly 1,000 tourists were stranded in Aguas Calientes, Peru near Machu Picchu after train service was suspended.  (Carolina Paucar/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. Embassy in Peru urged Americans who were visiting to avoid large gatherings and demonstrations.

"Peruvian authorities have been evacuating tourists from Machu Picchu Pueblo/Aguas Calientes using land and rail routes, when possible," the embassy wrote in a statement.

tourists trapped near Machu Picchu as protests shut down train

Train service was suspended due to eruptions of people protesting a new bus company that has been commissioned. (Carolina Paucar/AFP via Getty Images)

The embassy provided information for Americans who found themselves stranded. 

"Travelers who still seek to visit Machu Picchu during this period despite the protests should be aware that transportation, access to the site, and access to other services may be further limited without prior notice," the warning continued. 

The railway suspended services on Monday, resuming services two days later.

This May 31, 2016 photo shows a panorama of Machu Picchu, built by the Incas in the mid-15th century nearly 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) up on a skinny ridge between precipices where the Andes meet the Amazon basin in Peru. In the late afternoon, most of the thousands of daily visitors are gone from the haunting ruins of homes, temples and terraces. (Giovanna Dell'Orto via AP)

Machu Picchu, a 15th-century Inca citadel, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Giovanna Dell & Orto via AP)

Machu Picchu, a 15th-century Inca citadel, was named one of the "New 7 Wonders of the World" in 2007.

It sits 7,970 feet on a mountain ridge above sea level and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to UNESCO. 

Reuters contributed reporting. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a Lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

