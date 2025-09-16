Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Travel

London pub dedicates room to Charlie Kirk after tragic death, invites customers to celebrate free speech

London pub to host events celebrating Charlie Kirk's achievements

Andrea Margolis
Former chief of staff to Charlie Kirk Michael McCoy recounts how he worked for the late Turning Point USA founder and discusses what is 'hard to listen to' from Kirk's suspected killer on 'The Story.'

A London pub is honoring the memory of slain activist Charlie Kirk with a permanent debate room bearing his name.

The pub, named Biddy Mulligan's Olympia, is located in Brook Green in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham.

As noted in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, the bar's entertainment lounge will now permanently be known as the Charlie Kirk Debate Room.

FROZEN YOGURT JOINT 'RECEIVING HATE' AND DEATH THREATS FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK TRIBUTE

The room will offer guests "the opportunity to celebrate the life of one of the MAGA movement’s brightest stars," per the release.

The pub also plans to host events celebrating free speech and the achievements of Kirk.

Split image of pub, Charlie Kirk

A London pub has dedicated its entertainment lounge as the Charlie Kirk Debate Room to honor the slain activist. (Damien Smyth)

Damien Smyth, the pub's landlord, said he was personally shocked by Kirk's assassination on Sept. 10.

"Millions of people around the world have been left horrified that a decent family man like Charlie could be slaughtered during a peaceful and open public debate," Smyth said.

TRAVELERS WILL NEED 'PERMISSION' AND A FEE TO VISIT UNITED KINGDOM AS PART OF NEW DIGITIZED SYSTEM

"We owe it to his wife and children to send a clear message that we stand against the rise of left-wing extremism and violence."

"The British look across the pond with envy at such strong leadership, which is why a political tidal wave is now inevitable."

Kirk, who was shot while speaking to students at Utah Valley University last week, has been widely mourned in recent days.

The Turning Point USA founder, 31, has been the subject of countless vigils across the U.S. – and now, the tributes are international.

The London pub is also preparing for another symbolic gesture. It is renaming itself ahead of President Donald Trump's upcoming visit.

Charlie Kirk Debate Room

"Millions of people around the world have been left horrified that a decent family man like Charlie could be slaughtered during a peaceful, and open public debate," said Damien Smyth, the pub's landlord. (Damien Smyth)

For a temporary time, the establishment will take up the name The Trump Arms to honor the visiting president.

Smyth also voiced support for Trump, noting that the pub's new name will stay for the duration of his visit. 

"President Trump has been democratically elected not once, but twice, and deserves respect for all his achievements in making America great again," he said.

Trump Arms sign outside of pub

The Trump Arms branding will remain in place until President Donald Trump concludes his visit to the United Kingdom. (Damien Smyth)

Patrick Sullivan, a regular customer, also voiced support for Trump's policies.

"President Trump has cracked down on crime, curbed illegal immigration and reversed America’s decline," said Sullivan. "The British look across the pond with envy at such strong leadership, which is why a political tidal wave is now inevitable."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

