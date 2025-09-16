London pub dedicates room to Charlie Kirk after tragic death, invites customers to celebrate free speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A London pub is honoring the memory of slain activist Charlie Kirk with a permanent debate room bearing his name.

The pub, named Biddy Mulligan's Olympia, is located in Brook Green in the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham.

As noted in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, the bar's entertainment lounge will now permanently be known as the Charlie Kirk Debate Room.

The room will offer guests "the opportunity to celebrate the life of one of the MAGA movement’s brightest stars," per the release.

The pub also plans to host events celebrating free speech and the achievements of Kirk.

Damien Smyth, the pub's landlord, said he was personally shocked by Kirk's assassination on Sept. 10.

"Millions of people around the world have been left horrified that a decent family man like Charlie could be slaughtered during a peaceful and open public debate," Smyth said.

"We owe it to his wife and children to send a clear message that we stand against the rise of left-wing extremism and violence."

"The British look across the pond with envy at such strong leadership, which is why a political tidal wave is now inevitable."

Kirk, who was shot while speaking to students at Utah Valley University last week, has been widely mourned in recent days.

The Turning Point USA founder, 31, has been the subject of countless vigils across the U.S. – and now, the tributes are international.

The London pub is also preparing for another symbolic gesture. It is renaming itself ahead of President Donald Trump's upcoming visit.

For a temporary time, the establishment will take up the name The Trump Arms to honor the visiting president.

Smyth also voiced support for Trump, noting that the pub's new name will stay for the duration of his visit.

"President Trump has been democratically elected not once, but twice, and deserves respect for all his achievements in making America great again," he said.

Patrick Sullivan, a regular customer, also voiced support for Trump's policies.

"President Trump has cracked down on crime, curbed illegal immigration and reversed America’s decline," said Sullivan. "The British look across the pond with envy at such strong leadership, which is why a political tidal wave is now inevitable."