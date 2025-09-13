Who is Erika Kirk?: What to know about the late Charlie Kirk's widow from their love story to his legacy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, has lived much of her adult life in the public eye – first as Miss Arizona USA, later as a ministry leader and entrepreneur, and most recently as a wife and mother who shared her husband’s outspoken Christian faith. Their love story, rooted in prayer and purpose, shaped not only their marriage but the movement he built, a legacy she now carries forward after his death.

Hours before her life changed forever, Erika Kirk, posted a Bible verse, Psalm 46:1, which says: "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

A baptized Catholic who attended Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, Erika Kirk currently hosts a podcast called "Midweek Rise Up." It's described on her website as a devotional series released every Wednesday, along with Monday Meditations, "to provide you that deep breath of, ‘God’s got this.’"

The website says each episode "is intentionally and prayerfully crafted with words of encouragement to push you, Biblical leadership to challenge you, and God-breathed Scripture to posture your heart for the best that’s yet to come."

Erika and Charlie met in 2018 and then had a "very long dinner." Charlie said that he knew "almost immediately" that she was the one.

Erika posted a selfie of her and Charlie on Sept. 5, 2023, marking five years since the two met. She wrote, "5 years ago today, we sat inside Bill's Burgers in NYC deep in conversation and banter over theology, philosophy, and politics and at the end, you paused, looked at me and said, ‘I'm going to date you.’"

Both Erika and Charlie spoke openly about the importance of dating with intention, something they said they did when they met.

Charlie proposed to Erika in December 2020. She captioned photos of the engagement on Instagram, "When God writes your love story, you get to marry your best friend." The two married less than a year later in May 2021.

In a post with their wedding photos, Erika wrote, "To the man I’ve been praying for, before I ever met you. [T]o the man that I honor, respect, and deeply cherish. [T]o the man that leads in ways that remind me of the leaders before our time and [whose] confidence in God’s word reminds me of Daniel... [T]o the man that I am immeasurably blessed to be able to call my husband. My CJK. I love you, [Charlie]."

The role God played in their love story was a theme throughout Erika’s posts about her husband.

In February, Erika posted a video to Instagram featuring herself, Charlie and their children that was captioned: "thank you for being my love story."

The post has since gone viral after the TPUSA CEO's death. Charlie commented on the video: "my favorite."

In her first Instagram post after her husband's assassination, Erika wrote, "The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. Не... Не is so good. I will never have the words. Ever."

On Thursday, Charlie Kirk’s casket was flown aboard Air Force Two along with Erika, Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance. The vice president was one of the people who carried Kirk’s casket onto the plane.

As they exited the aircraft, Erika and Usha were seen holding hands in a viral image that showed the Kirks’ closeness to the administration. Erika Kirk also waived to supporters from the motorcade with a cross in hand.

Both the vice president and President Donald Trump were open about their relationships with Charlie Kirk and mourned him publicly, with the president ordering flags at half-staff across the nation.

Another image of Erika that went viral was her leaning over Charlie’s open casket, seemingly hugging her late husband. The photo was included with the first post she made after his death and included a video of her holding and kissing her late husband’s lifeless hands.

Erika was no stranger to the limelight when she met Charlie. In 2012, she was crowned Miss Arizona USA. Her Instagram has photos of her bonding with other contestants and visiting the Pentagon while wearing her Miss Arizona sash. Her website still features options for those looking to book her as a model or actress.

In addition to her pageant title, Erika was an NCAA basketball player at Regis University in Denver, Colorado, and graduated from Arizona State University after double majoring in Political Science and International Relations. She also earned a Juris Master’s in American Legal Studies at Liberty University.

In 2016, she started BIBLEin365, challenging others to commit to reading the Bible over the course of a year. The challenge later became a ministry program, which "seeks to help individuals engage with the scriptures daily," according to her website.

Two years later, she launched Proclaim Streetwear, a faith-based clothing company that joined forces with BIBLEin356 in September 2021. Each month Proclaim hosts a free virtual BIBLEin365 live Q&A with Erika and Pastor James Kaddis.

Despite her accomplishments in the worlds of faith, fashion and pageants, Erika emphasized that her priorities in life included being a wife and mother.

"Above all, Erika cherishes her role as the wife of Charlie Kirk and the mother of their precious son and daughter," her biography on her website reads. "As she continues to grow in her ministry, leadership, and entrepreneurial endeavors, Erika remains committed to inspiring others to live with purpose, rooted in faith and driven by the love of Christ in every aspect of life."

On Friday, Erika broke her silence and gave a moving statement on camera while standing next to the empty chair in which Charlie recorded his podcast.

"Two days ago, my husband, Charlie, went to see the face of his savior and his God," she said through tears. "And one of the final conversations that he had on this earth, my husband witnessed for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Now and for all eternity he will stand at his Savior's side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr."

She added that Charlie's favorite Bible verse was Ephesians 5:25, which says: "Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her."

In her message to America, Erika made it clear that the movement her husband started would not die with him. She announced that Turning Point USA would continue its campus tour and would hold its America Fest, which is scheduled to take place in Phoenix, Ariz., in December.

Charlie Kirk, who was killed during an event at Utah Valley university on Wednesday, is survived by his wife and their two young children, whose names have not been made public.