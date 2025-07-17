Italian archaeologists unveil rare 2,600-year-old tomb untouched by looters: 'Doorway to our ancestors'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists recently unearthed a remarkable 2,600-year-old tomb in Italy — a rare find untouched by looters.

The discovery was announced by the Italian Ministry of Culture on June 30. In a press release, the organization said the burial mound dated back to the late 7th century B.C., during the Orientalizing period of Italian history.

The tomb is part of the Caiolo Necropolis within the San Giuliano archaeological area, some 30 miles north of Rome. The site is famous for housing other ancient burials, including the Queen's Tomb, the Tomb of the Stag and the Tomb of the Beds.

The newly discovered tomb has not been officially named, but authorities emphasized its significance – especially as it remained undisturbed for 2,600 years.

Its treasures included ceramic vessels still bearing paint, along with bronze ornaments.

"Once the slab sealing the chamber was removed, numerous vessels immediately became visible," the ministry said in a statement translated from Italian to English.

"Some [were] fine painted ceramics, such as those near the entrance – deliberately placed according to a precise ritual performed before the tomb was sealed," the statement added.

"On the left-hand bed, a basin and several bronze ornamental elements belonging to the deceased remain in situ."

The excavation was conducted under the supervision of the Superintendency of Viterbo and Southern Etruria, in partnership with Baylor University.

Supervising archaeologist Barbara Barbaro said that the necropolis contains over 500 tombs, though most were looted by either ancient people or modern robbers – but not the most recent one.

"Finding an untouched tomb is incredibly rare," Barbaro noted.

"That’s what makes this discovery so exceptional."

Barbaro also said that further study on the site will be "fundamental to advancing knowledge of the ancient world."

"A sealed context is crucial not only for preservation but also because it gives us a complete snapshot of life through the ritual of death," she added.

"We’re thrilled to have rescued this material from those who would illegally profit from it."

Reflecting on the emotional weight of the find, Barbaro compared the discovery of the tomb to "a bridge to our past, a doorway to our ancestors."

"This is what happens when an untouched tomb is found – it becomes a collective event," the archaeologist said. "The silence … the awe, the respect for those waiting behind that massive stone. The emotion."

"We’re thrilled to have rescued this material from those who would illegally profit from it," she added. "Now, it will tell a beautiful story for everyone."