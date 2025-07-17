Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Italian archaeologists unveil rare 2,600-year-old tomb untouched by looters: 'Doorway to our ancestors'

Unusual burial chamber contains valuable artifacts arranged according to ancient ritual

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Archaeologists solve 1,800-year-old Roman fresco puzzle in London Video

Archaeologists solve 1,800-year-old Roman fresco puzzle in London

London researchers have reconstructed a large Roman wall plaster collection, revealing 1,800-year-old frescoes that decorated a high-status building. (Source: MOLA)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists recently unearthed a remarkable 2,600-year-old tomb in Italy — a rare find untouched by looters.

The discovery was announced by the Italian Ministry of Culture on June 30. In a press release, the organization said the burial mound dated back to the late 7th century B.C., during the Orientalizing period of Italian history.

The tomb is part of the Caiolo Necropolis within the San Giuliano archaeological area, some 30 miles north of Rome. The site is famous for housing other ancient burials, including the Queen's Tomb, the Tomb of the Stag and the Tomb of the Beds.

ANCIENT CHRISTIAN TOMB COMPLEX REVEALED BENEATH RUBBLE FROM SYRIA'S CIVIL WAR

The newly discovered tomb has not been officially named, but authorities emphasized its significance – especially as it remained undisturbed for 2,600 years.

Its treasures included ceramic vessels still bearing paint, along with bronze ornaments.

Split image of archaeologists, ancient pots

Archaeologists recently lifted a 2,600-year-old grave slab at an ancient tomb site in Italy, revealing undisturbed contents. (Italian Ministry of Culture; Superintendency of Viterbo and Southern Etruria)

"Once the slab sealing the chamber was removed, numerous vessels immediately became visible," the ministry said in a statement translated from Italian to English.

STRANGE VIKING GRAVE WITH 'CHRISTIAN OVERTONES' DISCOVERED BY PERPLEXED ARCHAEOLOGISTS: 'VERY UNUSUAL'

"Some [were] fine painted ceramics, such as those near the entrance – deliberately placed according to a precise ritual performed before the tomb was sealed," the statement added. 

"Finding an untouched tomb is incredibly rare. That’s what makes this discovery so exceptional."

"On the left-hand bed, a basin and several bronze ornamental elements belonging to the deceased remain in situ."

The excavation was conducted under the supervision of the Superintendency of Viterbo and Southern Etruria, in partnership with Baylor University. 

Close-up of ceramics left as burial offerings

Painted pottery was carefully removed and photographed during the first phase of the tomb’s opening. (Italian Ministry of Culture; Superintendency of Viterbo and Southern Etruria)

Supervising archaeologist Barbara Barbaro said that the necropolis contains over 500 tombs, though most were looted by either ancient people or modern robbers – but not the most recent one. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Finding an untouched tomb is incredibly rare," Barbaro noted. 

"That’s what makes this discovery so exceptional."

Split image of archaeologists excavating tomb, entrance of tomb

The Caiolo Necropolis, where the recent tomb was uncovered (pictured here), contains more than 500 burial sites of Etruscan origin. (Italian Ministry of Culture; Superintendency of Viterbo and Southern Etruria)

Barbaro also said that further study on the site will be "fundamental to advancing knowledge of the ancient world."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"A sealed context is crucial not only for preservation but also because it gives us a complete snapshot of life through the ritual of death," she added.

"We’re thrilled to have rescued this material from those who would illegally profit from it."

Reflecting on the emotional weight of the find, Barbaro compared the discovery of the tomb to "a bridge to our past, a doorway to our ancestors."

View inside dark tomb with various vessels

The dark tomb still housed painted ceramics in deliberate positions, which suggesting that an ancient ritual was performed. (Italian Ministry of Culture; Superintendency of Viterbo and Southern Etruria)

"This is what happens when an untouched tomb is found – it becomes a collective event," the archaeologist said. "The silence … the awe, the respect for those waiting behind that massive stone. The emotion."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re thrilled to have rescued this material from those who would illegally profit from it," she added. "Now, it will tell a beautiful story for everyone."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.