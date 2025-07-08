Ancient Roman 'perfume garden' blooms again nearly 1,900 years after Vesuvius eruption

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An ancient garden in Pompeii has been reconstructed with thousands of historically accurate plants — breathing new life into a once-thriving Roman sanctuary.

The Pompeii Archaeological Park announced the recent reconstruction of the Garden of Hercules in a June Facebook post.

The garden features 800 "antique" roses and 1,200 violets, along with 1,000 ruscus plants, also known as butcher's bloom.

Cherry trees, grapevines and quince trees were also planted at the site, which is near a structure known as the House of the Garden of Hercules.

The Hercules reference comes from a marble statue of the god that was found in a shrine called a lararium.

"It is a typical 'row house' of Pompeii, known for the inscription cras credo ('tomorrow, we give credit') at the entrance," the archaeological park said in its statement.

Also known as the House of the Perfumer, the dwelling was built in the third century B.C., around 300 years before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D.

The eruption wasn't the only natural disaster the house saw: It was almost destroyed in an earthquake in 62 A.D.

"Production was still active at the time of the Vesuvius eruption."

At the time of the earthquake, the homeowner acquired and demolished neighboring townhouses, or domus, to create the garden.

The purpose of this garden, according to the park, was to cultivate and sell flowers.

Historians believe the blossoms were used to produce perfume, leading to its nickname of a "perfume garden."

"Originally, the house comprised eight rooms and a vegetable garden," the statement noted. "Production was still active at the time of the Vesuvius eruption."

After the eruption, the house lay in ruin for almost 1,900 years before it was eventually excavated in the 20th century.

Numerous Ancient Roman objects, including small glass bottles for perfumes, were found during the excavations.

Archaeologists also found that the property was extensively renovated before it was destroyed.

"Notably, some rooms in the House of the Garden of Hercules contained unused construction materials," the archaeological park noted.

"From the mid-1st century BC, the area underwent structural mergers and demolitions, transforming into a district dedicated to specialized production."

The ruins of Pompeii have captivated archaeologists ever since they were uncovered at the end of the 16th century.

New revelations about the site still emerge today.

For example, in April, the Pompeii Archaeological Park released new details about an ancient family's fight for survival, thanks to an excavation.