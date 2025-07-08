Expand / Collapse search
Archaeology

Ancient Roman 'perfume garden' blooms again nearly 1,900 years after Vesuvius eruption

Once flourishing before Mount Vesuvius erupted, the garden now features roses, violets and fruit trees

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
An ancient garden in Pompeii has been reconstructed with thousands of historically accurate plants — breathing new life into a once-thriving Roman sanctuary.

The Pompeii Archaeological Park announced the recent reconstruction of the Garden of Hercules in a June Facebook post.

The garden features 800 "antique" roses and 1,200 violets, along with 1,000 ruscus plants, also known as butcher's bloom.

Cherry trees, grapevines and quince trees were also planted at the site, which is near a structure known as the House of the Garden of Hercules.

The Hercules reference comes from a marble statue of the god that was found in a shrine called a lararium.

Split image of plant, shrine of garden

An ancient garden in Pompeii has been reconstructed with 800 antique roses and 1,200 violets near the House of the Garden of Hercules. (Pompeii Archaeological Park via Facebook)

"It is a typical 'row house' of Pompeii, known for the inscription cras credo ('tomorrow, we give credit') at the entrance," the archaeological park said in its statement.

Also known as the House of the Perfumer, the dwelling was built in the third century B.C., around 300 years before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D.

The eruption wasn't the only natural disaster the house saw: It was almost destroyed in an earthquake in 62 A.D. 

"Production was still active at the time of the Vesuvius eruption."

At the time of the earthquake, the homeowner acquired and demolished neighboring townhouses, or domus, to create the garden.

The purpose of this garden, according to the park, was to cultivate and sell flowers. 

Reconstructed Pompeii garden next to tree

The reconstructed garden in Pompeii now features more than 3,000 plants historically grown in the ancient Roman world. (Pompeii Archaeological Park via Facebook)

Historians believe the blossoms were used to produce perfume, leading to its nickname of a "perfume garden."

"Originally, the house comprised eight rooms and a vegetable garden," the statement noted. "Production was still active at the time of the Vesuvius eruption."

After the eruption, the house lay in ruin for almost 1,900 years before it was eventually excavated in the 20th century.

Numerous Ancient Roman objects, including small glass bottles for perfumes, were found during the excavations.

Wide view of various crops in garden

Experts used archaeological and botanical evidence to select species that would have been familiar to Roman gardeners. (Pompeii Archaeological Park via Facebook)

Archaeologists also found that the property was extensively renovated before it was destroyed.

"Notably, some rooms in the House of the Garden of Hercules contained unused construction materials," the archaeological park noted. 

"From the mid-1st century BC, the area underwent structural mergers and demolitions, transforming into a district dedicated to specialized production."

View of Pompeii garden within stone structure

Also called the House of the Perfumer, the residence dates back to the third century B.C. (Pompeii Archaeological Park via Facebook)

The ruins of Pompeii have captivated archaeologists ever since they were uncovered at the end of the 16th century.

New revelations about the site still emerge today.

For example, in April, the Pompeii Archaeological Park released new details about an ancient family's fight for survival, thanks to an excavation.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.