Travel

Ancient Christian tomb complex revealed beneath rubble from Syria's civil war

Remarkable discovery might revitalize tourism in Idlib province, say officials

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Ancient Christian tomb complex discovered under rubble in Syria Video

Ancient Christian tomb complex discovered under rubble in Syria

An Ancient Christian tomb complex dating back 1,500 years was discovered by a contractor clearing rubble beneath a destroyed house in Syria's Idlib province. (Credit: AP)

A contractor recently stumbled across an ancient Christian tomb complex while clearing rubble in Syria.

The discovery was made in the city of Maarat al-Numan in Syria's Idlib province in May. (See the video at the top of this article.) 

The complex dates back over 1,500 years.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN TOMBS OF ANCIENT EGYPTIAN OFFICIALS

The site was found beneath an abandoned house that had been destroyed years earlier.

Pictures show the Christian tomb complex with crosses, ancient graves and a variety of bones and fragments.

Split image of kid in rubble, Christian cross

A contractor stumbled upon a Byzantine-era burial site while clearing rubble from destroyed houses in Maarat al-Numan, Syria. (Associated Press)

Hassan al-Ismail, director of antiquities in Idlib, said that the province is one of the most historic in Syria.

"Based on the presence of the cross and the pottery and glass pieces that were found, this tomb dates back to the Byzantine era," he said.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER 4,500-YEAR-OLD BABY RATTLES THAT REVEAL ANCIENT PARENTING TECHNIQUES 

The official added that Idlib "has a third of the monuments of Syria, containing 800 archaeological sites in addition to an ancient city."

"In the old days, a lot of foreign tourists used to come to Maarat just to see the ruins."

Unfortunately, archaeologists only uncovered the tombs under tragic circumstances, as the houses were destroyed during the 14-year-long Syrian civil war. 

In 2020, former Syrian President Bashar Assad seized the area from opposition control, destroying and looting houses in the process.

Despite the dark circumstances, the situation led to a discovery that sheds more light on Byzantine-era Syria.

Ghiath Sheikh Diab, a resident of Maarat al-Numan, told the Associated Press he hopes that President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government plans to fairly compensate the property owners of the site.

Man uncovering Byzantine tomb

The Byzantine Empire emerged as a successor of the Roman Empire, with Christianity being its established religion. (Associated Press)

Another local named Abed said he believes the discovery is an opportunity to boost tourism in the city, which is around 50 miles south of Aleppo.

He added, "We need to take care of the antiquities and restore them and return them to the way they were before … and this will help to bring back the tourism and the economy."

In the 4th century AD, the Byzantine Empire emerged as a successor to the Roman Empire, establishing its capital in Constantinople.

Man observing rubble in Syria

Local residents hope the archaeological discovery in Idlib province will boost tourism and revitalize the war-torn economy. (Associated Press)

Many finds from the era are still turning up across Europe and the Middle East.

A 1,600-year-old Byzantine-era mosaic from a Christian monastery was recently put on public display in Israel for the first time.

Bones and artifacts on display

The Byzantine-era tomb yielded various bones and ancient artifacts. (Associated Press)

A mysterious 1,500-year-old bucket found at one of England's most historic sites was recently found to be of Byzantine origin, having been manufactured in Antioch.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.