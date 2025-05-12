Expand / Collapse search
Archaeology

Strange Viking grave with 'Christian overtones' discovered by perplexed archaeologists: 'Very unusual'

Elite burial from 1,100 years ago marks transition between pagan and Christian customs

Andrea Margolis
Pharaoh's tomb discovered by archaeologists in Egypt Video

Pharaoh's tomb discovered by archaeologists in Egypt

Dr. Josef Wegner, Penn Museum curator who is based in Philadelphia, recently uncovered a groundbreaking discovery: an unknown pharaoh's tomb, dating back 3,600 years. (Credit: Josef Wegner for the Penn Museum)

Swedish archaeologists recently found an "unusual" Viking-era coffin dating back over 1,100 years. 

The discovery was announced by Arkeologerna, an archaeological organization affiliated with the Swedish government, in April. The grave was found on the outskirts of Linköping, a city in southern Sweden, in fall 2022, though the find was unknown until last month.

In a Facebook post, Arkeologerna said its archaeologists were investigating a stone quarry in the area when they came across the "unusual coffin grave."

ARCHAEOLOGISTS DIG UP 1,600-POUND COFFIN IN ROMAN GRAVE FILLED WITH CURIOUS MATERIAL: 'A RARE FIND'

"The stone arrangement stood alone in majesty on the crest of a hill," the organization said in a statement translated from Swedish to English. "The view from there was expansive over the flat plains surrounding Linköping."

Arkeologerna added that the stone arrangement "had a very strong edge chain, mostly consisting of edge-set blocks."

Split image of stone circle, Viking nail

Swedish archaeologists announced the discovery of a 1,100-year-old Viking coffin grave near Linköping. (Arkeologerna / Acta Konserveringscentrum AB)

"In the middle was a coffin grave from the 10th century," the translated statement added. "The coffin had been placed in a grave shaft with stone-lined sides."

LATE BRONZE AGE SETTLEMENT DATING BACK 3,000 YEARS UNCOVERED AMID ROAD WORK: 'IMPORTANT DISCOVERY'

Archaeologists soon found that the person in the grave had been buried with an axe and a dagger, and that there were "remnants of textile, likely from a garment."

Pictures show archaeologists working at the site of the carefully arranged stone circle, along with a preserved nail and a wooden sheath that held a knife.

wooden sheath that held a knife

Archaeologists also found a wooden sheath that held a knife. (Arkeologerna / Acta Konserveringscentrum AB)

The buried person, most likely a man, came from the "upper echelons of society," according to the archaeological organization.

The grave also dates back to a pivotal point in Swedish history when inhabitants gradually transitioned from pagan customs to Christian ones. The burial was "done with Christian overtones, but the stone setting was erected on a burial site from the older Iron Age."

Arkeologerna project manager Alf Eriksson said that he "really did not expect a coffin grave from the Viking era."

"Previously, we have investigated stone settings in the area, and they have been from the older Iron Age, so we thought this one would be, too," the expert said. 

Viking nail

Swedish archaeologists uncovered an ancient nail at the gravesite. (Arkeologerna / Acta Konserveringscentrum AB)

"The strong edge chain of raised/edge-set stone blocks is very unusual."

The discovery is one of many fascinating Viking-related finds in recent months. 

Archaeologists at stone site

The rare discovery near Linköping offers insights into Viking-era funeral customs during the Christianization of Europe. (Arkeologerna)

In January, a University Museum of Bergen archaeologist spoke to Fox News Digital about recently discovered Viking graves that were filled with coins, jewelry and other treasure.

Last year, metal detectorists on the Isle of Man stumbled across a 1,000-year-old Viking "wallet," filled with 36 silver coins that were minted between 1000 and 1065.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.