Drunk traveler on high-speed train smashes into conductor's area, demands train slow down

A drunken German traveler booked himself a one-way ticket to jail after interfering with the operation of the high-speed train on Sunday morning.

The man, from Heidenberg, was reported aboard an Intercity Express (ICE) train traveling between Frankfurt and Paris when he stunned his fellow passengers by yanking a fire extinguisher from the wall, bashing through a glass partition that separated the conductor from the train travelers, and demanding the driver to slow down.

He reportedly told the train operator he wanted to save his fellow travelers, according to the Associated Press.

The train, which was operated by Germany’s Deutsche Bahn, stopped outside of Frankfurt following the incident. The drunken passenger was arrested, and his actions are being investigated.

No passengers were hurt during the incident. The train was removed from service.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.