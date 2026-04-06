Valuable discovery in Egypt reveals 3,000-year-old scrolls with secret messages still unread

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Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered rare papyrus scrolls — and the "valuable" items are yielding remarkable insights.

The eight rare papyri, found along with a "cache of colorful coffins of Amun chanters," date back to the Third Intermediate Period, which lasted from 1070 B.C. to 664 B.C. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the discovery just last month.

The scrolls were uncovered during an excavation in the Qurna area on Luxor's West Bank, near the tomb of Seneb.

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Excavators found the ancient scrolls in a large pottery vessel, with some even bearing their original, 3,000-year-old clay seals.

"They vary in size and are considered a valuable source of information, with the world awaiting the results following their restoration and translation," the translated release said.

The coffins of Amun chanters — temple singers dedicated to the god Amun — were found stacked in a rock-carved rectangular funerary chamber.

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Officials said that ancient Egyptians "maximized space by arranging the coffins in 10 horizontal rows and separating the lids from the boxes to increase the chamber’s capacity."

The wood was in "poor condition," the statement noted — prompting urgent work to preserve them.

"The mission's restoration team carried out urgent conservation work, including treatment of deteriorating wood fibers and weakened painted plaster layer, [as well as] careful mechanical cleaning to remove deposits without affecting the vibrant colors," the release added.

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Archaeologists are currently trying to identify the occupants — a significant challenge, as the coffins display the decedents' titles rather than their names.

"The most common title is 'Chanter(s) of Amun,' opening new avenues for studying the class of chanters and singers during that period," officials said.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said the discovery "represents a significant addition to Egypt’s record of distinguished archaeological finds."

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"It reflects the full and ongoing support provided by the Egyptian state for archaeological research, as part of a comprehensive strategy to preserve cultural heritage and highlight its civilizational and human value," he noted.

The discovery is the latest in a string of recent notable archaeological finds in Egypt.

In December, officials said they found a "pleasure boat" near Cleopatra VII's palace in the royal harbor of Alexandria.

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In October, archaeologists found a fortress that was built along the ancient military road mentioned in the Book of Exodus.