Cruise ship strikes reef near Tom Hanks' iconic 'Cast Away' island, sparking rescue at sea

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A small cruise ship struck a reef near the island where the Tom Hanks' movie "Cast Away" was filmed — and the operator has now shed light on what led to the incident.

The April 4 collision occurred when one of its vessels hit a finger reef near Monuriki Island in Fiji during worsening weather conditions, according to Blue Lagoon Cruises.

"While the investigation is in its early stages, conditions upon the ship anchoring in the area were calm, and it appears a severe squall caused the ship’s anchor to drag toward a nearby reef whereby the ship became grounded," Blue Lagoon Cruises said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

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"The response time available for crew was limited," the operator added.

Blue Lagoon Cruises said roughly 30 passengers were on board at the time. Citing Fiji Navy sources, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported the vessel was also carrying about 30 crew members.

Around dawn, a large high-speed ferry arrived alongside the vessel to assist with the evacuation.

All guests and non-essential crew disembarked with their luggage and personal belongings, according to Blue Lagoon Cruises.

Passengers were transported back to Port Denarau, where Blue Lagoon Cruises arranged hotel accommodations, along with alternative activities and experiences, the company said.

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No injuries were reported among guests or crew.

In recent years, several reef groundings have led to emergency rescues.

In 2025, the expedition ship Coral Adventurer struck a reef off Papua New Guinea, leaving about 80 passengers stranded for days, according to reporting by Cruise Passenger and an Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigation.

In 2024, a New Zealand naval vessel grounded on a reef near Samoa, caught fire, and sank, requiring evacuation of all crew, according to a New Zealand Defense Force inquiry.

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Monuriki Island is a small, uninhabited island in Fiji’s Mamanuca archipelago.

It is known for its white sandy beaches, rocky cliffs and dense tropical vegetation, surrounded by water and coral reefs.

Its remote, untouched landscape made it a perfect filming location for the 2000 movie "Cast Away," starring Tom Hanks.

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Since the film’s release, Monuriki has become a popular day-trip destination, often informally called "Castaway Island" (not to be confused with a nearby resort island with that name).

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Despite its fame, it remains undeveloped with no permanent residents.

Visitors come to hike, snorkel and explore filming spots like the famous "Wilson" beach.