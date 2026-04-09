Plane door opens in midair moments after takeoff, leaving flight passengers stunned and social media buzzing

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A Cape Air flight was forced to return to Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Monday shortly after takeoff when part of its cabin door opened in midair.

The small plane had just departed from Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK) and was on its way to Boston when the issue occurred, according to news outlet Nantucket Current.

An Instagram video recorded by a passenger on board shows the upper section of the main cabin door partially opening mid-flight — with plenty of commenters immediately weighing in on the incident.

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Despite what happened, the aircraft remained stable and continued to operate normally.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cape Air for comment about the incident.

The pilot turned the plane around and landed back in Nantucket, without any reported injuries, the outlet noted.

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Passengers were later transferred to another aircraft to complete their trip to Boston, with several praising the pilot for remaining calm under pressure.

"The pilot was amazing," a passenger told the Current. "The pilot did not panic but safely brought us back around the island to land. Probably flew for about 6 to 8 minutes with the door open."

The airline confirmed the incident to the local outlet.

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"The aircraft was at a stable altitude and operated normally. The flight crew returned to ACK, and the aircraft landed safely without further incident," the airline's statement said.

That particular aircraft has since been taken out of service as the company investigates what caused the issue.

"We are following all established safety procedures and will take any necessary actions based on our findings," the company said — adding that passenger safety remains its top priority.

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Users commented on the video the passenger posted — with many striking a lighter note about the situation.

"Isn't it a little cold for the window to be open at this time of the year?" one user wrote.

Another user commented, "A little fresh air can't hurt."

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Fox News Digital previously reported on another airline situation that caused disruptions.

A Delta flight at Pittsburgh International was left waiting on the tarmac after a flight attendant accidentally deployed the aircraft's emergency slide — delaying passengers onboard.

The mistake required maintenance crews to remove the slide before passengers could safely exit. Such incidents can cause airlines tens of thousands of dollars.

Khloe Quill of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.