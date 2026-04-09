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Airlines

Plane door opens in midair moments after takeoff, leaving flight passengers stunned and social media buzzing

Passenger said pilot 'did not panic' and flew about 6-8 minutes with door open before landing safely

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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United flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles amid engine trouble Video

United flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles amid engine trouble

The New Jersey-bound flight turned around an hour into the trip amid left engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. (KTTV)

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A Cape Air flight was forced to return to Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Monday shortly after takeoff when part of its cabin door opened in midair.

The small plane had just departed from Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK) and was on its way to Boston when the issue occurred, according to news outlet Nantucket Current.

An Instagram video recorded by a passenger on board shows the upper section of the main cabin door partially opening mid-flight — with plenty of commenters immediately weighing in on the incident. 

FLIGHT ATTENDANT'S COSTLY ERROR LEADS TO GROUNDING OF DELTA FLIGHT, LONG PASSENGER DELAYS

Despite what happened, the aircraft remained stable and continued to operate normally.

Fox News Digital reached out to Cape Air for comment about the incident. 

A Cessna 402C aircraft with registration N26156 landing at JFK Airport in New York

A Cape Air flight bound for Boston (not pictured) had to turn back to Nantucket shortly after takeoff when a portion of its cabin door opened during the flight. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

The pilot turned the plane around and landed back in Nantucket, without any reported injuries, the outlet noted.

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Passengers were later transferred to another aircraft to complete their trip to Boston, with several praising the pilot for remaining calm under pressure.

"The pilot was amazing," a passenger told the Current. "The pilot did not panic but safely brought us back around the island to land. Probably flew for about 6 to 8 minutes with the door open."

Pilot wearing headset flying light aircraft over mountainous terrain seen through cockpit window

The pilot in the incident described aboard a Cape Air flight (not pictured) reversed course and safely landed back in Nantucke. No injuries were reported. (iStock)

The airline confirmed the incident to the local outlet. 

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"The aircraft was at a stable altitude and operated normally. The flight crew returned to ACK, and the aircraft landed safely without further incident," the airline's statement said.

That particular  aircraft has since been taken out of service as the company investigates what caused the issue.

A Cape Air Cessna 402 airplane landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York

The aircraft in question (not pictured) has been removed from service while the cause of the issue is being investigated, the company said.  (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

"We are following all established safety procedures and will take any necessary actions based on our findings," the company said — adding that passenger safety remains its top priority.

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Users commented on the video the passenger posted — with many striking a lighter note about the situation.

"Isn't it a little cold for the window to be open at this time of the year?" one user wrote.

Another user commented, "A little fresh air can't hurt."

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Fox News Digital previously reported on another airline situation that caused disruptions.

A Delta flight at Pittsburgh International was left waiting on the tarmac after a flight attendant accidentally deployed the aircraft's emergency slide — delaying passengers onboard.

The mistake required maintenance crews to remove the slide before passengers could safely exit. Such incidents can cause airlines tens of thousands of dollars.

Khloe Quill of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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