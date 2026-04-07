Coast Guard rescues family stranded for days in Pacific after boat failure sets them adrift

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A family of three was found after spending nearly a week stranded at sea.

The group was located Monday by the U.S. Coast Guard in the Pacific Ocean after their trip was reported as overdue, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The family members, two men and one woman, departed from Fananu Island — in the state of Chuuk and part of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) in the western Pacific Ocean — on March 30 for nearby Murillo Island. They never arrived after their single outboard engine stopped working, according to officials.

CRUISE SHIP TRAPPED IN HEAVY SEA ICE IS RESCUED BY US COAST GUARD VESSEL

Authorities in the FSM as well as the U.S. Embassy reported the vessel missing April 5, prompting a search effort.

Later that night, the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Midgett spotted the family’s 23-foot skiff in waters off Chuuk State.

Rescue crews faced difficult conditions during the operation.

Waves reached up to 10 feet and the search area spanned more than 14,000 square nautical miles, the Coast Guard noted.

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Ultimately, all three individuals were rescued and uninjured. The family was then transported to Chuuk State.

Officials praised the crew’s response, noting that search and rescue missions of this scale are not routine.

"Our bridge watch standers spotted the small skiff in rough seas just after midnight, and that kind of situational awareness does not happen by accident," said Capt. Brian Whisler, commanding officer of Midgett, according to the release.

"It is what this crew trains for, and I could not be prouder of how they performed."

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Jennifer L. Johnson, U.S. ambassador to the FSM, also commended the operation, calling it a reflection of strong cooperation between the two nations.

"Our U.S. Coast Guard colleagues’ swift and courageous actions in this successful search and rescue mission not only reflect the highest standards of professionalism and humanity, but also reinforce the deep and enduring partnership between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia," Johnson said.

The search involved coordination between multiple Coast Guard units, including teams in Guam and Hawaii, as well as support from regional partners, the department said.

Fox News Digital previously reported on another recent incident involving a U.S. traveler in the Bahamas.

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An American woman was reported missing after she fell overboard during a boat trip near Hope Town and was swept away by strong currents, according to local police. Authorities said the woman disappeared during an evening outing with her husband, who later paddled to shore and alerted officials.

Search efforts involving multiple agencies were launched as officials warned that boating conditions in the Bahamas can be dangerous, with the U.S. State Department urging travelers to exercise increased caution.

Adam Sabes of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.