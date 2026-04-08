Americans headed to popular mountain region face travel advisory for natural disasters and unrest

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The U.S. State Department has updated its travel advisory for Americans who may be headed out on trips to Nepal.

The advisory decreased to a "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution," following the end of nationwide protests that began in September.

"The situation is stable," the advisory noted.

"However, demonstrations and local unrest can still happen, particularly in cities."

AMERICAN TOURISTS WARNED OF ARREST, JAIL TIME FOR TAKING PHOTOS, POCKETING SOUVENIRS IN LOCALE

Officials note that demonstrations may still occur with little warning and can "quickly turn violent."

"Stay away from large crowds and follow the instructions of local authorities," officials advise.

The advisory noted there are risks of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and landslides — warning the Kathmandu Valley is prone to harsh weather.

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"During the monsoon season from June to September, heavy rain can cause flash floods and landslides," says the advisory.

"These can block roads, damage buildings and make it hard to get help in an emergency."

The Kathmandu Valley is located at the foothills of the Himalayas and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

There are seven groups of notable monuments and buildings.

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These are the Durbar Squares of Hanuman Dhoka (Kathmandu), Patan and Bhaktapur; the Buddhist stupas of Swayambhu and Bauddhanath; and the Hindu temples of Pashupati and Changu Narayan, according to UNESCO.

Nepal attracts many adventurers wanting to climb Mount Everest.

About 700 to 1,000 climbers attempt the summit each year, with success rates ranging between 60% and 70%, according to Climbing Kilimanjaro.

An area above 26,247 ft. on the mountain is referred to as the "death zone."

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That's where the air is too thin to support human life without supplemental oxygen.

Over 330 climbers have died while hiking Mount Everest since modern recordkeeping began in 1921 — while 200 bodies remain frozen on the slopes, according to travel company Mount Everest Official.