New Jersey train passenger filmed sanding his foot with power tool

Welcome to another edition of “disgusting things people do on trains.”

On this week’s episode, we have a NJ Transit passenger unabashedly sanding his feet with a power tool — on video, of course.

Candy Hatsune Wolff captured the scene on Wednesday afternoon with her cell phone while sitting just feet away from the public pedicurist.

“I still don’t know how he decided it was OK on the train,” she told NJ.com. “I guess the callus was bothering him.”

The man can be seen on video using a Dremel to sand off the callouses on his feet. Nobody tells him to stop.

“Should I take a picture? I don’t want to humiliate him,” Wolff remembered thinking. “Eventually I decided to.”

The incident went down on a southbound North Jersey Coast Line train, which was traveling between Rahway and Long Branch. It comes just weeks after a Garden State homeless man was caught on camera shaving his face on a NJ Transit train.

