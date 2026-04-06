Bikini skiing takes off on slopes as record warmth forces resorts into survival mode

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Bikinis are replacing ski jackets as unusually warm temperatures hit western ski resorts.

Skiers have been spotted hitting the slopes in swimsuits and shirtless outfits as record heat melts snow across the region.

The unseasonably warm weather, combined with a lack of snowfall, has forced many resorts to close early, delay openings or shut down altogether.

SNOW DROUGHT GRIPS SKI INDUSTRY AS RESORTS TURN TO GEN Z SKIERS, NEW ACTIVITIES TO FILL LIFTS

At Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico, crews have been forced to move snow from remote parts of the mountain onto ski runs in an effort to keep trails open, according to Reuters.

In Colorado, conditions have deteriorated to the point where fewer than 20% of trails remain open at some resorts, with brown patches of dirt replacing snow-covered slopes, the agency reported.

Despite the poor conditions, some skiers are still making the most of what remains of the season.

Posts circulating on social media show people swapping traditional winter gear for swimwear while navigating slushy terrain.

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"Highly recommend skiing with your besties in bikini tops," one user wrote.

"Annual bikini ski came early this year," another user commented.

One Reddit user who said he previously worked at a ski lift recalled that warmer days often brought skiers dressed in tank tops or sports bras.

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He said that by the end of the day, many returned with arms and torsos covered in scratches — warning that snow can cause serious skin injuries.

Fox News Digital previously reported that the lack of snowfall is already reshaping the ski industry.

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After a winter marked by record-low snow totals, some resorts have begun shifting their strategy to attract younger visitors and keep business steady.

Vail Resorts, for example, recently cut prices on its Epic Pass by 20% for skiers and snowboarders ages 13 to 30 in an effort to draw in Gen Z travelers.

Industry leaders say younger visitors are increasingly viewing skiing as a social experience, prompting resorts to add events, concerts and other activities beyond traditional skiing.

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The shift comes as the average age of U.S. skiers continues to rise and warmer winters create ongoing challenges for resorts that rely on consistent snowfall.

Jessica Mekles of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.