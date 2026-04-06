'Unsupervised' child at HersheyPark zoo injured by wolf after crawling under safety barrier

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A toddler described as "unsupervised" was injured by a wolf over the weekend in Hersheypark's ZooAmerica after managing to crawl into a restricted area.

The parents, from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, were charged Sunday by police with one count each of misdemeanor child endangerment, according to multiple reports.

Police say the parents moved about 25 to 30 feet away from the toddler toward a seating area and were looking at their cellphones at the time of the incident, reports say. Fox News Digital reached out to the Derry Township Police Department for more details.

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"Based on our review, an unsupervised 18-month old child was able to crawl under an exterior perimeter fence, travel to the primary metal enclosure surrounding the wolf habitat, and put his hand through that fence," ZooAmerica said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital, in response to a query about the incident.

"A wolf approached and made contact with the child’s hand. This type of response is consistent with natural animal behavior, and was not a sign of aggression," the zoo's statement continued.

"The child was never inside the wolf’s enclosure, and we are relieved the injuries were minor," the zoo said.

The zoo’s wolf pack consists of three animals: a male named Twister and two female sisters, Hazel and Freya.

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Officials have not identified which wolf was involved in the incident.

Injuries to visitors — especially children — from animals in accredited U.S. zoos are considered rare, and strict safety standards, including secure enclosures and multiple barriers, are designed to prevent direct contact with animals, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), based in Maryland.

When incidents do occur, they typically involve unusual situations, such as visitors bypassing barriers or participating in close-contact experiences, rather than normal zoo visits.

"Most zoos do their utmost to keep the public safe," Jami LoVullo, founder and president of the Animal Protection Agency and based in California, told Fox News Digital.

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Zoos typically require young children to be closely supervised at all times — and many make this an explicit rule.

Institutions such as the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Louisville Zoo state that children must remain under adult supervision during visits.

"There are generally all kinds of signs warning of any danger and asking for the public not to enter these areas. It would be up to the parents to follow them," LoVullo added.

Zoos strictly prohibit crossing barriers or reaching into enclosures, emphasizing that these safeguards are in place to protect both visitors and animals.

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Organizations such as the AZA stress that while facilities are designed with safety in mind, parents and guardians remain the first line of supervision.

"The safety of our guests and the wellbeing of our animals at ZooAmerica are always our highest priorities," said ZooAmerica.

"Our habitats are designed with multiple layers of protection, and clear signage and barriers are in place to help ensure safe viewing."

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The institution added, "Guests are expected to remain within designated areas and closely supervise children at all times."