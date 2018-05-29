Hello Kitty bullet train to debut in Japan

Come summer, Hello Kitty superfans will be able to ride in style on a Japanese bullet train honoring the beloved character, as West Japan Railway will be going full steam ahead on a project to “send charm” and promote unity across the nation.

On June 30, the Japan Railway Company will roll out a Hello Kitty-themed bullet train on the 'Sanyo Shinkansen Line' operating between Osaka and Fukuoka, featuring eight 500-series cars, The Japan Times reports.

According to the outlet, the railway company is going all-out with Sanrio's iconic kitty motif in hopes of strengthening ties between the regions it connects.

The exterior of the shinkansen train, which the New York Post reports will run up to 200 mph, will be emblazoned with cartoon images of the mouthless character, her signature bow, and her fellow animal friends.

Though only illustrated renderings have been released, the train’s interior will feature various shades of pink, as well as patterns heavy on hearts and polka dots in its two specially-outfitted cars. Car No. 1 will feature a large Hello Kitty doll as well as a photo booth, designed for passengers to take selfies. Car No. 2, also decked out in a pink, will feature a minimarket of Japanese goods.

And not only will the Hello Kitty train make stops at each station between Shin-Osaka and Hakata, it will also play the signature Hello Kitty theme jingle as it nears stations, CNN notes.

The train's two-and-a-half hour trips are scheduled to run from June 30 to Sept. 29, the Post reports.