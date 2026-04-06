Flight passengers slam airlines for pushing early bag checks even with empty bins on board

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Many airline passengers insist they're being forced to check their carry-on bags — even as empty overhead bins on planes remain onboard.

Across social media, travelers are sharing stories of being told space has run out, only to board and find empty compartments still available.

The complaints are fueling questions about airline boarding practices, and whether speed is being prioritized over passenger convenience.

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"This is becoming increasingly common," New York-based travel expert Lee Abbamonte told Fox News Digital.

He said the issue is often tied to airlines' efforts to streamline boarding — and to keep flights on schedule.

"Gate agents are trying to not delay flights by preemptively checking bags so all the passengers don’t board with carry-on bags, and then there’s no more overhead space," Abbamonte noted.

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A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines told Fox News Digital the airline’s boarding and baggage procedures are designed to support on-time departures.

Boarding can be delayed

Across the industry, boarding is a consistent barrier to an on-time departure, the spokesperson said — and boarding can be delayed by passengers needing extra time to store bags because of a lack of overhead storage.

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The airline said it uses tools to predict when overhead bins will fill up — and that gate-checking is a last resort.

Delta said it is working to reduce gate-checking by offering earlier options for passengers to check bags at no cost.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines, meanwhile, told Fox News Digital, "We have a target number of gate-checked bags we aim for based on [the] number of customers on board and number of lobby-checked bags."

The spokesperson added, "We solicit those from customers in later boarding groups. So customers boarding earlier may very likely see open space."

An array of passengers online, meanwhile, say their experience with a variety of airlines has become frustrating to them. In a Reddit post that gained traction, a traveler said he or she was forced to check a carry-on while early boarding groups were still being called — only to find "half" of the overhead bins empty after boarding.

Many travelers said their biggest concern is the risk of lost luggage.

Others said the situation is becoming increasingly common, with some pointing to how airlines are prioritizing on-time departures.

"I’ve seen this before … way too concerned with being ‘on time,’" one user wrote.

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Many travelers also raised concerns about being separated from important or fragile items packed in their carry-ons.

"I had diapers, medication and essentials in there. … They still insisted," another commenter said.

Still, not everyone is opposed to gate-checking bags.

On TikTok, some users said they're willing to hand over their luggage, especially when the service is free.

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"I will personally volunteer my bag when I’m alone," one user wrote.

"I would check my bag 100% of the time if it were free," another person said.

Others, however, said experiences in the past have made them hesitant to do so going forward.

"I was like this until they ended up putting the luggage on a different plane," one user said.

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Many travelers said their biggest concern is the risk of lost luggage, which makes them reluctant to give up their carry-on unless absolutely necessary.

Fox News Digital reached out to additional airlines for comment.