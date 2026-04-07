Vacation hot spot cracks down on vaping with jail threats and hefty fines

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Travelers to Thailand are being reminded that electronic cigarettes are strictly banned in the country — with violators facing steep fines or even prison time.

The warning comes as some tourists say they've been caught off guard by the country’s strict anti-vaping laws while on vacation.

Recently, a TikTok user, Sara Green, was with her partner visiting Thailand and was approached by authorities while vaping on a beach. She was told the habit was not only frowned upon but illegal, she related in a social media post.

TOURISTS MAY FACE STEEP FINES AND JAIL TIME FOR VAPES AT POPULAR VACATION HOT SPOT

Green said in her post the two were taken to a police station and questioned.

The pair were later released after paying a fine of 40,000 Thai baht, or roughly $1,200. Officials warned they could face up to five years in prison if caught again.

Thailand has enforced strict vaping rules starting in 2014, the Thai Embassy indicates.

"While electronic cigarettes or e-cigarettes are used around the world as a way of helping people quit smoking, travelers coming to Thailand should be aware that these devices are in fact illegal in the kingdom," the embassy says.

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It also notes that "anyone found breaking this law by using an electronic cigarette — or vaping — in Thailand could be arrested and face jail time, or a fine several times the value of the illegal item[s]."

This applies to both tourists and residents.

"The ban was introduced for health reasons, and it was originally suggested because electronic cigarettes were luring young people into smoking," the embassy noted.

Thailand is among a growing number of countries that have implemented strict vaping restrictions.

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Fox News Digital previously reported that Mexico has also taken a hard stance on vaping, with strict enforcement that can impact tourists.

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Earlier this year, officials began enforcing a nationwide ban on electronic cigarettes, with penalties that can include confiscation, fines and even detention.

Travelers entering the country with vaping devices may face scrutiny at customs, and items brought ashore from cruise ships can be treated as imports under Mexican law.

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Reports have warned that violations could result in fines of up to $12,500 — or, in more serious cases, potential prison time.

The crackdown is part of a broader effort by Mexican authorities to tighten restrictions on smoking and vaping in public spaces.