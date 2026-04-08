Some Marriott guests tout Coke's new move as 'best ever' while Pepsi loyalists push back

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After nearly 35 years, Marriott International is ending a longstanding exclusive relationship with Pepsi — opting instead to use Coca-Cola products in its 9,800 properties worldwide.

Marriott first inked its iconic deal with Pepsi in 1992, creating what guests viewed as both fierce loyalty and bad decision-making.

Now that Coca-Cola is gaining access to a whopping 1.78 million hotel rooms in 145 countries and territories, travelers are reviving the age-old debate: Coke or Pepsi?

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The hotel and resort chain confirmed to Fox News Digital that it's reached an agreement with Coca-Cola to supply beverages across its properties.

Marriott told hotels, according to the blog "View from the Wing," "The Coca-Cola portfolio is favored by more than 70% of Marriott’s guests."

Travelers are weighing in on the soda swap, with their opinions split over the impact on thousands of hotels.

PepsiCo acknowledged the shift in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"We're incredibly proud of the 35-year partnership we've had with Marriott and look forward to the opportunity to continue working together in the future," PepsiCo said.

Travelers quickly descended on Reddit to applaud or blast the change.

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"About time," one user wrote about the Pepsi pivot.

"I chose to stay in a different chain many times just because of the no-Coke thing," another user added.

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"This is the best news ever," a third user said, reacting to the shakeup.

Others were concerned the news was an April Fools' Joke.

"Please don’t be a joke. That’s just cruel."

Fox News Digital reached out to Coca-Cola for comment.

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Other Marriott guests expressed disappointment about the soda switch.

"Wow, so sad — Pepsi has a deeper portfolio of drinks, and I prefer Pepsi any day," one user wrote.

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"I book 100+ nights a year with Marriott just because they have Pepsi products. Otherwise, I’d go with another brand," another user noted.

In 1991, Marriott switched from Coca-Cola to Pepsi after Coca-Cola declined to provide a loan of $50 to $100 million that Marriott had requested, according to reports at the time.

Pepsi ultimately secured the deal to supply drinks across Marriott’s hotels and food-service operations.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Coca-Cola has been exploring changes to its beverage lineup as consumer preferences evolve.

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The company’s CEO has suggested future drinks could include added ingredients like protein or fiber, as part of a broader strategy to expand beyond traditional soda offerings.

The shift reflects growing demand for functional beverages, though some health experts have warned that such products may still fall short of being truly healthy alternatives.

Andrea Margolis of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.