Delta Air Lines to block middle seats through September, cap cabin seating

Well, the middle seat was never anyone's favorite anyway.

Delta Air Lines will continue blocking middle seats and capping cabin capacities on all flights through Sept. 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch described the measures as among "the most important" proactive steps for a safer travel experience during this time.

“Reducing the overall number of customers on every aircraft across the fleet is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure a safe experience for our customers and people,” Lentsch said in a Wednesday statement. “Delta is offering the highest standards in safety and cleanliness so we’re ready for customers when they’re ready to fly again.”

Until the end of September, Delta customers will see all middle seats as unavailable or not assignable when booking future travel. The carrier will also continue blocking select aisle seating on aircraft configured with 2x2 seating.

The airline has also extended seating caps through Sept. 30 by limiting capacity to 50 percent in First Class; 60 percent in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select; and 75 percent in Delta One.

In accordance with the new rules, Delta will consider upsizing aircraft or adding more flights on routes where increased customer demand nears the temporary caps.

To protect both customers and crew amid the ongoing outbreak, Delta had previously installed Plexiglass safety barriers at its airport check-in counters, asked passengers to wear face masks, and doubled down on disinfecting both planes and airport areas, among other measures.