Delta Air Lines to install 'safety barriers' at check-in lobbies and gates where carrier operates

Delta Air Lines is planning to “add another layer of safety at airports” by literally adding a layer of plexiglass between customers and crew.

This week, the airline announced plans to begin installing “custom plexiglass safety barriers” at the check-in lobbies of airports where it operates, as well as at the departure gates and its Delta Sky Club counters. Tests have already been conducted at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, where Delta is headquartered.

The new barriers are expected to be installed at Delta’s U.S. hubs by June 1, and at all other U.S. airports where Delta operates in the weeks that follow. International airports where Delta operates will also begin installation in the coming weeks.

"This is yet another testament to Delta's nimbleness, ingenuity and our relentless commitment to keeping our people and our customers safe in our airports as we all manage the impact of the ongoing pandemic," said Eric Phillips, Delta's senior vice president or airport customer service and cargo, in a press release. "We appreciate the agility of our Delta Flight Products colleagues to so quickly and expertly produce these safety barriers, which will add another level of safety as our customers check-in, visit a Delta Sky Club and board their flight."

The design and manufacturing of the barriers is being handled by the Delta Flight Products subsidiary, which is said to be producing up to 150 of the plexiglass shields per day.

In its press release, Delta also committed to continuous evaluation of its new cleaning standards, which include cleaning aircraft with electrostatic sanitizing spray and using “state-of-the-art” circulation systems and HEPA filters in cabins.

The airline has also previously committed to blocking off middle seats to expand spacing between customers. Delta also requires customers to wear facial coverings throughout the entire journey.