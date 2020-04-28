Which airlines are requiring masks for flight attendants or passengers?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Please place your seatbacks and tray tables in their upright position — and put your masks on.

A growing number of major U.S. carriers have mandated that flight attendants wear protective masks during flights, with many airlines also urging passengers to don protective face coverings as well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) already recommends that everyone wear a “cloth face covering” in community settings, “including during travel if they must travel.” Unions representing flight attendants and pilots are also championing the idea of requiring masks for everyone onboard, but there is no current mandate from the Federal Aviation Administration for such measures as of yet.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines writes that “flight attendants may wear gloves and personal masks during service,” but does not indicate whether they are required to do so. Guests are currently encouraged to bring hand sanitizers or disinfectant wipes, but are not otherwise required to wear any personal protective equipment.

American Airlines

On April 27, American Airlines announced that face masks will become a requirement for flight attendants as of May 1. Each mainline flight will also have a designated drawer containing personal protective equipment, including masks and “other sanitizing items,” for use by the crew.

In addition, American Airlines will begin offering such equipment to its passengers in early May, but only on select flights before expanding to all flights “as supplies and operational conditions allow.”

“We are looking out for our customers’ well-being to give them peace of mind while they travel with us,” said Kurt Stache, the senior vice president of customer experience, in a press release. “We’re moving quickly on these enhancements and we’ll continue to improve the travel experience for our customers and team members as we navigate these times together.”

Delta Air Lines

In a memo shared with its in-flight and flight operations employees on April 27, Delta Air Lines updated its “mask-wearing guidelines,” requiring that all employees wear face coverings if they are unable to maintain six feet of distance with other employees or passengers.

The airline said it would be reevaluating this policy on June 30.

“We are strongly encouraging our customers to wear masks and will make them available at ticket counters, gates and onboard airplanes,” the memo adds.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier began mandating that its flight crews wear masks as of April 13. Around the same time, the airline’s CEO issued a mask requirement for all employees, “Regardless of role,” a representative for the airline told Fox News.

Frontier passengers are not currently required to wear masks, but are “strongly encouraged” to do so.

Hawaiian Airlines

Flight attendants are now allowed to wear masks, after previously being told to wear masks “only” when dealing with possibly infected passengers.

The airline is also encouraging guests to follow the CDC’s recommended guidelines while traveling, but does not specifically include the CDC's recommendations for wearing masks during travel on a safety checklist included on the Hawaiian Airlines website.

JetBlue

JetBlue has required all in-flight crew members to wear protective face coverings as of April 17. On April 27, the airline became the first major U.S. carrier to also require all passengers to begin wearing face coverings throughout the entire flight, from check-in through deplaning. Only “small children” will be exempt, the airline confirmed in a press release.

“Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself it’s about protecting those around you,” said Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer of JetBlue, in the announcement. “This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.”

The new requirements for JetBlue passengers will take effect as of May 4.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines currently has no guidance on its Coronavirus Information Center regarding masks. However, in a video posted to the webpage, all crew members are seen wearing protective face coverings when interacting with each other, or passengers.

A representative for Spirit was not immediately available to confirm whether masks were a requirement.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines, while not requiring its flight attendants to wear masks, is “encourage[ing] this practice by offering employees personal protective equipment such as face masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes,” a representative for the airline confirmed to Fox News.

Passengers are also encouraged to wear personal protective equipment, but are not required to by the airline.

“Southwest will continue evaluating and evolving our operational practices to support the well-being of customers and employees during these unprecedented times,” the carrier wrote in a statement.

United Airlines

United Airlines announced on April 23 that all flight attendants are required to wear face masks or coverings while on duty.

“This new initiative is in line with the most recent CDC recommendation that says wearing a cloth face covering is advisable when in public and when social distancing is difficult to maintain,” the airline wrote in a safety update.

United’s passengers are not currently required to wear masks during their flights, though United encourages them to “use gloves and masks as needed,” per guidance from the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO). A representative for United further confirmed to Fox News that the airline will be making masks available to passengers starting in May.