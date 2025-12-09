Deadly bat disease fungus confirmed in key tourist destination as officials warn of impacts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) confirmed the presence of a fungus linked to white-nose syndrome in bats.

The fungus, Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd), was discovered by officials during routine monitoring of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to an NDOW press release.

Pd was confirmed in the sample by officials. But they stated that no bats "showed clinical signs" of white nose syndrome.

The disease shows visible white fungal growth on infected bats’ muzzles and wings.

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News Digital the disease has no impact on humans – unless it were to mutate.

"It spreads easily from bat to bat during hibernation, and humans unintentionally spread it from cave to cave by tracking the spores on their shoes," said Siegel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

He added, "Fungus likes cold blood, and the bats cool down when they are hibernating. But the fungus forms a fuzz on their wings and muzzles. As they wake up from hibernation, they start behaving strangely and often die of starvation."

White-nose syndrome was first detected in New York in 2006.

It spread across the country until most recently being detected in Nevada for the first time, according to NDOW.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Nevada’s bats are incredibly important, and this fungus could have serious implications for their conservation," said NDOW specialist Jonathan Young.

"We knew it was a matter of time before Pd arrived in Nevada, and we have been vigilantly surveying bats for many years now, not only for this fungus but also to track their population trends," said Young.

Young said officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

They're working to reduce the spread of the fungus with equipment sterilization, habitat protection and public education, he indicated.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials are urging visitors to avoid entering abandoned mines for their own safety, and to prevent unintentionally carrying the fungus to new bat sites.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area spans over 1.5 million acres of mountains, canyons and valleys, and has two reservoirs, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The park is open year-round, located in southeastern Nevada and northwestern Arizona.