Deadly bat disease fungus confirmed in key tourist destination as officials warn of impacts

Officials urge visitors to avoid entering abandoned mines for their own safety

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) confirmed the presence of a fungus linked to white-nose syndrome in bats.

The fungus, Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd), was discovered by officials during routine monitoring of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to an NDOW press release.

Pd was confirmed in the sample by officials. But they stated that no bats "showed clinical signs" of white nose syndrome.

The disease shows visible white fungal growth on infected bats’ muzzles and wings.

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News Digital the disease has no impact on humans – unless it were to mutate.

OFFICIAL LOOKING UP AT BATS IN WEST VIRGINIA CAVE

Pseudogymnoascus destructans fungus is confirmed in Nevada bats, with officials monitoring areas for a white-nose syndrome outbreak (not pictured).  (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"It spreads easily from bat to bat during hibernation, and humans unintentionally spread it from cave to cave by tracking the spores on their shoes," said Siegel.

He added, "Fungus likes cold blood, and the bats cool down when they are hibernating. But the fungus forms a fuzz on their wings and muzzles. As they wake up from hibernation, they start behaving strangely and often die of starvation."

Bat flying

The disease has no impact on humans, unless it were to mutate, said a medical expert.  (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

White-nose syndrome was first detected in New York in 2006.

It spread across the country until most recently being detected in Nevada for the first time, according to NDOW.

"Nevada’s bats are incredibly important, and this fungus could have serious implications for their conservation," said NDOW specialist Jonathan Young.

"We knew it was a matter of time before Pd arrived in Nevada, and we have been vigilantly surveying bats for many years now, not only for this fungus but also to track their population trends," said Young.

white nose bats NYSDEC

White-nose syndrome shows visible white fungal growth on infected bats’ muzzles and wings (pictured). (NYSDEC/Nancy Heaslip)

Young said officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

They're working to reduce the spread of the fungus with equipment sterilization, habitat protection and public education, he indicated. 

Officials are urging visitors to avoid entering abandoned mines for their own safety, and to prevent unintentionally carrying the fungus to new bat sites.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area spans over 1.5 million acres of mountains, canyons and valleys, and has two reservoirs, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The park is open year-round, located in southeastern Nevada and northwestern Arizona.

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

