Popular actor exposes massive insect scare at cheap motel during memorable gig

Actor and comedian Kevin James recently opened up about the harsh realities of life on the road.

During an appearance on Theo Von’s podcast, "This Past Weekend," James recalled an early-career comedy trip that took an unexpected turn.

He said he'd driven eight hours for a one-night stand-up gig that paid very little — especially after factoring in travel costs.

Exhausted from the trip, James checked into what he described as a "crappy motel-type thing."

His plan was to take a quick nap before the show.

"I pull the bed back because I'm tired. Just drove eight hours," he said.

And, he went on — "there’s a roach in the blanket."

James said he didn't ask for a new room.

"I literally just put the blanket back," he said. "I went to the show. I just sat in my car in the parking lot 'til the thing was ready."

After finishing the set, he made another decision.

"Did the show. Drove home eight hours," he said. "Man, I’m not staying with a roach. Couldn’t do it."

"There're some miserable places," James said.

While he decided to leave the room immediately in the circumstances he described, pest experts say travelers who encounter a roach should take specific precautions.

First, "to help reduce pest risks when checking in, keep your belongings elevated and away from soft surfaces — the bathroom is a smart place to store luggage, especially in the bathtub — while you inspect the room for signs of pest activity," Shannon Sked, national technical director at Orkin, told Fox News Digital.

The pest control company is headquartered in Atlanta.

"Hotels can’t address what they don’t know about."

Sked added that common hotel pests such as roaches and bedbugs are "excellent hitchhikers" — and inspecting a room before settling in can help prevent them from spreading through luggage.

Next, "if you see a roach or a bedbug, notify the front desk right away," she said.

"Hotels can’t address what they don’t know about."

Fox News Digital reached out to James' team for comment.

James is best known for his starring role on the long-running sitcom "The King of Queens" — and for appearing alongside Adam Sandler in films such as "Grown Ups."

He currently stars in the new film "Solo Mio," which also features Jonathan Roumie.

The movie is now in theaters.