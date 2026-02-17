More Americans leave big cities for rural states as migration patterns shift in 2026

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More Americans are choosing rural states over big cities as they relocate in 2026.

Analyzing U.S. Census migration data alongside housing market figures, self-storage software provider and data company Stora found that less populated states are attracting the highest share of new residents.

Nearly 15 million Americans moved across the country in 2025, with many opting for quieter and more affordable places to live, the company said.

Cost is a major driver behind the shift.

About 88% of movers say they're relocating to save money, while 76% are seeking better access to outdoor lifestyles often found in rural areas.

"Particularly among young people, there has been an upward trend in movers to rural areas driven by people seeking a better quality of life and a chance to save money," Gavin Shields, CEO of Stora, told Fox News Digital.

South Dakota ranked as the most popular state for movers this year, according to the analysis.

The state recorded the largest net migration increase, with nearly 11,000 more people moving in than leaving.

Home prices in the state average around $310,000, below the national average.

Residents also do not pay income tax, the South Dakota Department of Revenue said — further boosting the state’s affordability appeal.

"It's no longer just about the house, but about having financial freedom, the ability to buy your own property that comes at a more affordable price, and lower cost of living," Shields said.

Other largely rural states also ranked highly, including Vermont, Nebraska, Mississippi and Alaska.

However, not every rural state is gaining residents.

North Dakota recorded the biggest net loss, with more than 13,000 people leaving the state.

Higher-cost states continue to see residents move out.

Colorado, for example, posted one of the largest net losses in the analysis, alongside states such as Massachusetts and Illinois — where average home prices sit well above the national average.

"The rise of flexible working [arrangements] has been another catalyst, allowing thousands to leave their expensive city lifestyle, while still maintaining their career and salary," Shields said.

Founded in 2020, Stora is headquartered in Northern Ireland.