Travel

Chimpanzee escapes from Indianapolis Zoo enclosure, triggering emergency lockdown

Staff at zoo promptly executed protocol for such scenarios in a 'textbook manner'

By Khloe Quill Fox News
A female chimpanzee escaped her enclosure at the Indianapolis Zoo on Friday morning, prompting a lockdown and swift emergency response from zoo staff. 

The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 14.

"At approximately 10 a.m., a female chimpanzee was seen outside her exhibit," the zoo said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The animal was later sedated and safely returned to her habitat, with no injuries reported.

"Following emergency protocol, the zoo was immediately locked down, and all guests were escorted to secure locations," the zoo also said. "The chimpanzee was sedated and returned to her exhibit."

Chimp on telephone pole at zoo.

Following emergency protocol, the zoo was immediately locked down when the chimp escaped. All guests were escorted to secure locations.  (Tom Firak/Storyful)

Zoo officials emphasized that visitors and staff were safe throughout the situation.

"There were no injuries to guests, Zoo staff or the animal," the statement continued. 

Side by side images of the escaped chimp

A chimpanzee that escaped its enclosure was recaptured on November 14, the Indianapolis Zoo said. (Tom Firak/Storyful)

"The Zoo’s security, animal care and veterinary teams train for these scenarios and responded in a textbook and professional manner. The Zoo has reopened as normal."

The Indianapolis Zoo’s post, which has since been shared widely across social media, reassured the public that the situation was contained quickly thanks to the facility’s established safety protocols.

Visitors were escorted to secure indoor areas while staff tracked and recaptured the chimpanzee.

Chimp walking along fence at Indianapolis Zoo

These photos, taken by Tom Firak, show the chimp on the loose before it was recaptured by authorities. (Tom Firak/Storyful)

Photographs show the chimpanzee exploring an outdoor area of the zoo before being contained by authorities. 

The images circulated online, drawing both alarm and relief from onlookers once it was confirmed that no one, including the animal, had been harmed.

Chimpanzees are known for their intelligence and strength, making such incidents potentially dangerous if they're not managed promptly.

Zoo officials detaining the escaped chimp

Following emergency protocol, the zoo was immediately locked down, and all guests were escorted to secure locations. The chimpanzee was sedated and returned to her exhibit. (Tom Firak/Storyful)

Experts note that facilities housing primates conduct routine drills and maintain tranquilizer equipment for rare escape events such as this one.

The Indianapolis Zoo, located just west of downtown, is home to a diverse range of animals; it participates in conservation and education programs aimed at promoting wildlife protection

As of Friday afternoon, the zoo confirmed that all operations had resumed normally.

For updates and official information, the zoo directs visitors to its website.

Fox News Digital reached out to the zoo for further comment.

