New Year, new adventure as travelers can sleep near wild animals while visiting safari park

Those with safari dreams can take those dreams to the next level in a new year by sleeping alongside lions, tigers, even rhinos in African-style lodges.

Guests can take part in a one-of-a-kind lodging experience at the West Midlands Safari Park in the United Kingdom, as news agency SWNS reported.

A series of 34 luxurious African-style lodges allow guests to encounter exotic animals up close and personal.

"Visitors can wake up just a whisker away from nine different species of animals and feel like they're in Kenya - despite being just a few miles from the Black Country," SWNS said, referencing the region in England's West Midlands.

The Safari Lodges first opened to guests in 2021, with only eight sleeping quarters on the premises; those were originally surrounded by elephants and cheetahs.

Since the location's opening, the safari park has added the ability for guests to view giraffes, rhinos, red pandas, tigers and lions from their housing.

Another eight lodges were added earlier this year with additional views of hippos and wild dogs — making it the first of its kind in Europe, SWNS said.

As a holiday special, the U.K. venue hosted its annual Santa Safari this year — with the promise of "[transporting] families to the heart of the North Pole."

For the second year in a row, the Safari Lodges attraction won Tripadvisor’s Travellers Choice Award.

"This is the second year running to win this accolade based on customer reviews, so it is the best endorsement we could achieve, and we are honored to be included among guests’ favorite locations, once again," Vikki Green, head of marketing at the lodges, told SWNS.

"I’m immensely proud of all the team who have helped to win this award, from our guest hosts and reception staff, to the kitchen team and housekeepers."

The safari's website mentions the "mixture of luxury lodges and premium cottages, designed to give you an up-close and immersive overnight wildlife experience like no other."

The lodges offer a variety of views, depending on where a particular house is located.

A two-bedroom rhino lodge with a bathroom on the first floor, for example, offers guests a secluded "chill-out nest" and floor plan with panoramic views of the rhino enclosure.

The giraffe lodges have first-floor balconies that give guests the ability "to come eye-to-eye" with eight 19-foot-tall Rothschild giraffes, SWNS noted.

The other lodging locations overlook the elephant and cheetah habitats — while another two cottages are positioned next to the red panda enclosures.

"It’s a real team effort every day to ensure we’re creating an amazing and memorable experience for our guests," Green also said.

"It's fantastic to see all the lovely feedback, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors in the future."

Fox News Digital reached out to West Midlands Safari Park for further comment.