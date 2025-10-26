Wild bear makes 'very polite' surprise visit to California zoo before returning to forest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A young American black bear made an unexpected but calm appearance at Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka, California, this week, delighting staff.

Zoo officials described the roughly 1.5-year-old bear as "very polite" during its brief visit. The curious newcomer, likely a recently independent cub, climbed a tree near the perimeter fence — a favorite activity for adventurous young bears — and wandered in from the neighboring 67-acre Sequoia Park forest.

Bears are common in the surrounding redwood forest, zoo staff explained to Fox News Digital. "But this is the first to visit our bear family."

Once inside, the wild visitor sniffed around, investigated scents from the zoo’s resident bears, and kept a respectful distance.

The encounter remained uneventful: there was no aggression or disruption, and the bear never entered any habitats or public spaces.

When staff opened a gate to offer a safe exit, the young bear simply returned to the forest on its own.

The Sequoia Park Zoo emphasized that the event did not highlight conflict between the wild bears and those in captivity, but rather a peaceful coexistence.

The zoo’s resident bears, who can often be seen climbing 200-foot redwoods or swimming in their naturalistic habitat, were placed there by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after being deemed unsuitable for wild release.

"Our message is all about keeping wild bears wild," the zoo noted. "Encounters like this remind us we share space with incredible wildlife — and that respectful distance helps keep them safe."

No video exists of the wild bear’s visit, though the zoo released two official photos of the friendly visitor.

Zoo officials noted that black bears are "generally not aggressive" and in fact often avoid contact with people.