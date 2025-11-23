Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Discovery

Archaeologists retrieve first treasure items from $20B 'Holy Grail' shipwreck off Colombia

Colombia recovers porcelain cup, coins and cannon from legendary San José galleon that sank in 1708

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
close
Man, grandson discover possible 19th-century shipwreck in Florida Video

Man, grandson discover possible 19th-century shipwreck in Florida

A Florida man says he and his grandson found wooden remains of a possible 19th-century shipwreck in the Gulf Coast village of Aripeka.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists in Colombia have retrieved the first items from the fabled San José galleon, a wreck known as the "Holy Grail of shipwrecks" due to its sheer amount of treasure.

The galleon, which sank in the Caribbean Sea in 1708 during an attack by a British fleet, has been the subject of intense scrutiny and international disputes since it was discovered in 2015.

The shipwreck is believed to contain about 11 million gold and silver coins, along with emeralds and other valuable cargo. Its treasure is worth as much as $20 billion. 

The San José was carrying chests full of jewels and gold coins when it sank on its way to King Philip V of Spain.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Split image of Philip V, Petro looking at cannon

The San José galleon sank while carrying gold and jewels bound for King Philip V of Spain in 1708. (Leemage/Corbis via Getty Images; Colombian Presidency/Handout via Reuters)

On Thursday, Colombia's culture ministry announced that archaeologists have recovered a porcelain cup, three coins and a cannon from the site.

Pictures released by the government show President Gustavo Petro marveling at the ancient bronze cannon that was retrieved, which has remained in remarkable condition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The recently-announced artifacts represent just a fraction of what the ship was carrying when it sank over 300 years ago.

Colombia and Spain have both claimed ownership rights to the treasure. Colombia is in arbitration litigation with Sea Search Armada, a group of U.S. investors that claims it discovered the wreck in 1982.

Bronze cannon found at site.

The first recovered items include a porcelain cup, three coins and a remarkably preserved bronze cannon. (Colombian Presidency/Handout via Reuters)

The wreckage's exact location has been kept a state secret, and it lies nearly 2,000 feet deep in the sea.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Petro's government has affirmed that the deep-water expedition is focused on research, not treasure hunting.

Though the San Jose galleon remains the world's most valuable known shipwreck, other notable maritime discoveries have surfaced in 2025.

Split image of coins and ship part found in wreck.

Officials previously shared photos of the wreck showing remnants of the San José galleon, known as the "Holy Grail of shipwrecks." (Reuters)

This summer, a group of marine experts determined the exact location of Captain James Cook's HMS Endeavour, the ship used to reach the eastern coast of Australia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June, officials unveiled the deepest-recorded shipwreck in French waters, off the coast of Ramatuelle. The ship still retained ancient cargo, including well-preserved porcelain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

Close modal

Continue