America's 250th anniversary sparks travel rush as experts issue urgent booking warning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Families are already planning 2026 vacations this year as America turns 250, with plenty of historic destinations in the spotlight.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is spotlighting a number of celebratory trips across the country, beginning with an event in Philadelphia.

"We recommend travelers identify which events they want to attend or site they want to visit and book early," an AAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital this week.

STATE LAUNCHES ‘AMERICA FIRST’ LICENSE PLATE AS OTHERS UNVEIL PATRIOTIC AMERICA 250 DESIGNS

"Don't wait until the last minute to buy flights or reserve hotels," the spokesperson added. "Especially over Independence Day weekend — when we historically see record travel numbers."

The Wawa Welcome America Festival, for example, is a 16-day celebration beginning June 19 and lasting through July 4.

"This once-in-a-generation experience will feature events that Philadelphians have come to know and love, just bigger and better, including concerts on Independence Mall, firework displays, block parties, Wawa Hoagie Day, a parade representing all states and territories," the website notes.

Also noted for Philadelphia is The Museum of the American Revolution (MAR). An exhibition traces how the Declaration of Independence inspired similar movements around the world.

TRUMP LAUNCHES MASSIVE ‘FREEDOM 250’ PUSH TO IGNITE AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Just outside Augusta, Georgia, is Meadow Garden, home to George Walton. It's been open to the public since 1901, making the property one of the oldest house museums in the U.S. It's also featured on the America 250 list by AAA.

WANT TO EAT LIKE THE FOUNDING FATHERS THIS JULY 4TH? HOW TO INCORPORATE THEIR FAVORITE FOODS INTO YOUR HOLIDAY

Walton was a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

There are "ongoing activities, like the ‘Write Like a Signer’ experience, where young visitors can try their hand at quill writing," said AAA.

Meanwhile, Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston will showcase a historic opera from April 24 to May 3.

"The Daughter of the Regiment" tells the story of Deborah Sampson of Massachusetts, who disguised herself as a man to join the fight for independence.

Three events are spotlighted by AAA in the nation’s capital, starting with an AI display titled "The American Story" at the National Archives Museum, which will offer a journey through 250 years of history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

While the National Mall has already kicked off the year with illuminations on the Washington Monument, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival will take place June 18 to July 12.

Near the mall, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History will feature various Declaration of Independence exhibits.

Outside Washington, D.C., Gadsby’s Tavern Museum in Alexandria, Virginia, will share the story of previous manager Hannah Griffith.

Griffith ran the coffeehouse from 1785 to the early 1800s, offering just one example of the roles women played during the Revolutionary War.

Also in Virginia is the First Baptist Church of Williamsburg, which was founded for enslaved and free African Americans.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Organized in 1776 — at a time when Black people faced severe restrictions on their right to gather — the congregation has been a cornerstone of resilience and faith," AAA notes.

One of the largest celebrations to take place on the East and Gulf Coasts is Sail250.

International fleets of tall ships and navy vessels will dock in New Orleans, Norfolk, Virginia, Baltimore, New York, and Boston bringing parades, tours, fireworks and more.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Rosie Rios, chair of the America250 commission, previously told Fox News Digital, "It's important for people to see themselves in this commemoration and important for them to feel inspired for our country's future."

Congress created The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission in 2016 to plan and orchestrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Rios is a former treasurer of the U.S.