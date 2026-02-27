Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Out-of-control airline passenger caught on video ripping into flight crew in 'sad' meltdown

TikTok followers were shocked as they watched a traveler hurl expletives at flight crew members

By Jessica Mekles Fox News
Airlines ‘should do more’ about unruly passengers, delaying flights: Douglas Kidd Video

Airlines ‘should do more’ about unruly passengers, delaying flights: Douglas Kidd

National Association of Airline Passengers executive director Douglas Kidd responds to the 47 percent increase in unruly passenger incidents on ‘America Reports.’

An unruly passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight was caught on camera screaming at crew members as she was escorted off the plane — in yet another recent incident of airplane drama that captured attention on social media. 

In a TikTok video that garnered over 2 million views, a blonde woman wearing a yellow hoodie can be seen walking through the airplane toward the cockpit, escorted by the crew, as the plane approached Denver, Colorado. 

As she reached the front of the aisle, she unleashed a profanity-filled tirade that shocked numerous TikTok viewers.

"Everybody stay seated," the unruly passenger snapped.

"Out of my f---ing way," she also said, fuming.

A flight attendant calmly responded to the woman, "We’re getting out of your way, sweetheart."

Enraged airline passenger unleashes unruly tirade

In a TikTok video that garnered more than 2 million views, a woman (not pictured) unleashed a profanity-filled tirade during a recent Frontier Airlines flight headed for Denver, Colorado. (Paul Hennesy/Anadolu)

The out-of-control passenger was not appeased and blurted out more expletive-filled remarks. 

Just seconds later, becoming even more enraged, she then blasted a flight attendant about trying to open the "f---ing exit door."

Another traveler intervened and asked her to "take a seat" — but that didn't work either.

The woman asked the person and others to "back up," adding a long and profane comment about getting out of her "face."

She added, "I walk off, and then you get arrested."

Unruly passenger on Frontier Airlines escorted off plane

Though profanity-laced tirades are relatively rare on planes, a travel expert said those who observe an unruly passenger's behavior should resist getting involved in the matter and let the crew handle it. (Michael Ciaglo/Bloomberg)

Though profanity-laced tirades are relatively rare on planes, Brett Snyder, author of the aviation blog "The Cranky Flier," said travelers who observe an unruly passenger like this should resist getting involved.

"That flight attendant has the patience of a SAINT."

"While it is still relatively rare to encounter this kind of disruption on a flight, it absolutely happens far more than it should," Snyder, who is based in California, told Fox News Digital.

"Travelers should follow crew instructions and do what they can to avoid getting involved in the situation if one arises," he added.

Gary Leff, a Texas-based travel industry expert and author of the blog "View from the Wing," told Fox News Digital that flight attendants receive training on how to handle such issues, but that it varies by airline.

Frontier Airlines had an unruly passenger

"Why can’t anyone just take a flight and get to your destination without any problems?" one TikTok follower said after watching the tirade in a video. (Mario Tama)

"After the April 2017 David Dao passenger dragging incident, United put their cabin through de-escalation training," he said.

"I was skeptical at the time, but it turned out to be effective," said Leff. 

"United had far fewer flash points with passengers over mask compliance during the pandemic than American Airlines did, for instance."

"There's no definitive answer to how common incidents like this are," Leff continued. "There were 1,621 reports in 2025, or 4.4 reports per day."

Meanwhile, other travelers weren't amused.

Passengers on a flight are pictured from behind leaving a flight as some begin to stand while some are seated. Others retrieve their luggage from overhead compartments

"Every disturbance on an airplane should [earn that person] a minimum 10-year ban on TSA travel," one commenter said about the recent plane drama (not pictured).  (iStock)

"Every disturbance on an airplane should [earn that person] a minimum 10-year ban on TSA travel," one commenter said.

"That flight attendant has the patience of a SAINT," another said, referencing the calm and even demeanor of a member of the crew shown in the video.

"That no-fly list gotta be long as hell by now with all these videos I’m constantly seeing," a third commenter said.

"Flight attendants do not get paid enough."

Yet another commenter said, "Why can’t anyone just take a flight and get to [their] destination without any problems? This is sad."

Another person writing on TikTok said, "Flight attendants do not get paid enough."

It was not immediately clear what caused the passenger's tirade. Fox News Digital reached out to Frontier Airlines for comment. 

"Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, we operate more than 100 A320 family aircraft and have the largest A320neo fleet in the Americas, serving approximately 120 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America," the airline says on its website. 

The airline celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024. 

