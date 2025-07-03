Is your phone hacked? How to tell and what to do

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Phones today are more secure than ever, making it harder, but not impossible, for hackers to take control. iPhones have strong protections built in, and while Android devices have improved, they still trail slightly in some areas. Still, phone hacks are more common than most people realize.

In rare cases, sophisticated spyware like Pegasus, used by governments to target high-profile individuals, can bypass even top-tier security. But for the average user, the real risk often comes from common tactics that exploit human error or weak settings. I recently received an email from Joyce in Corbin, Kentucky, who wrote:

"I have a family member whose phone has been taken over by someone. It controls her phone at times, so she can't call. She can only text, not call. How do they take control of your phone? And what can you do?"

It's a frightening situation, and, unfortunately, it happens more often than it should. Let's walk through how attackers gain access to your phone and what you can do to stop it or recover.

Common ways your phone can be hacked and how it happens

You don't need spy-grade tech to hack a phone. The truth is, most phones get compromised not by brute force, but by everyday tricks that prey on users' habits and software gaps.

Phishing is one of the most common methods. This usually involves receiving a fake text, email or even a phone call designed to trick you into clicking a malicious link or sharing sensitive information. It could look like a message from your bank, a delivery service or even a friend.

SIM-swapping is another major threat. In this scam, someone convinces your phone provider to move your number to a SIM card. Once they gain control, they can read your texts, take calls and access accounts that rely on your number.

Malicious apps are also a big risk, especially on devices where users sideload apps or install them from unofficial sources. Some apps appear harmless but are designed to spy on your activity, steal data or give remote access to an attacker.

Public Wi-Fi networks can be another weak spot. On an unsecured network, hackers can intercept your data or inject malware into websites. Even Bluetooth can be a vulnerability if it's left on in public. In rare cases, tools exist that allow hackers to connect to your phone without your knowledge, especially if your software isn't up to date.

Signs your phone has been hacked, and what’s just a false alarm

Not every glitch or slowdown on your phone means you've been hacked. Sometimes, it's just a buggy app, a bad update or your phone running low on storage. But there are a few clear signs that should make you stop and investigate further.

If your phone is suddenly acting strange, like sending texts you didn’t write, installing apps you don’t recognize or draining your battery much faster than usual, it could be a sign that something is wrong. Unexpected pop-ups, background noise during calls or your phone heating up even when idle can also be red flags.

Another clue is if your contacts start getting messages or calls from you that you didn’t send. This might mean someone has access to your messaging apps or social media accounts. If you’re locked out of accounts linked to your phone number, or if your mobile service suddenly stops working, it could point to SIM swapping.

How you can protect your phone from hackers

Want to keep your phone safe from hackers? Follow these essential steps to protect your device, your data, and your privacy.

1. Change your passwords and delete any suspicious apps or files

One of the first things to do if you suspect your phone has been compromised is to change your passwords, especially for critical accounts like email, banking and social media. Make sure your new passwords are strong and unique. Consider using a reputable password manager to create and store complex passwords without the headache of remembering them all.

2. Be wary of potential phishing attacks and install strong antivirus software

Phishing attacks try to trick you into revealing sensitive information by pretending to be trustworthy sources like banks or friends. Always double-check the sender’s email address or phone number before clicking links or downloading attachments. Even though smartphones have built-in security, installing a trusted antivirus app adds an important extra layer of protection. Strong antivirus software can scan your device for malware, spyware and other malicious programs that might be lurking unnoticed. It can also provide real-time protection by warning you before you download dangerous files or visit risky websites.

3. Update your device

Regularly updating your phone’s operating system and apps is crucial for security. Developers release updates not only to add new features but also to patch security flaws that hackers can exploit. Ignoring updates leaves your device vulnerable to attacks, so make it a habit to install them as soon as they become available.

4. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

Two-factor authentication is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect your accounts. With 2FA enabled, logging in requires two steps: your password plus a second verification method like a code sent to your phone. This extra step makes it much harder for hackers to break into your accounts, even if they have your password.

5. Avoid connecting to public Wi-Fi networks if possible

6. Lock your SIM with your carrier

Contact your mobile provider and set up a PIN or port-out protection for your account. This prevents scammers from transferring your number without your permission, a key defense against SIM swapping.

7. Remove suspicious apps and unknown files

Take time to review all the apps installed on your phone. Uninstall anything you don't recognize, no longer use or that seems suspicious. Hackers often hide malware inside seemingly harmless apps or files, so clearing these out can stop threats before they escalate. It's a simple but powerful step to help secure your device.

8. Use a personal data removal service

If your phone has been compromised, it's possible that your personal information, like your name, address, phone number or email is already being shared or sold online. Hackers often collect this data to commit identity theft or launch targeted phishing attacks. A personal data removal service can scan data broker sites and request your information be deleted, reducing your risk of further exposure. These services offer ongoing monitoring to help you stay protected even after a hack.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

9. Factory reset your device as a last resort

If your phone continues to act strangely after you’ve tried other fixes, a factory reset on your iPhone or Android might be necessary. This process erases all data and settings, essentially giving you a fresh start. Before doing this, back up your important files, photos and contacts because a factory reset will delete everything on your device. Once reset, reinstall only trusted apps to reduce the risk of reinfection.

Note: While a factory reset removes most malware, extremely advanced spyware may persist. If you suspect this level of compromise, consult a cybersecurity expert or consider replacing the device.

Kurt's key takeaway

Phone hacking may seem like something that only happens in movies or to high-profile individuals, but the truth is anyone can be a target. Most attacks rely on simple tricks and human error, not advanced hacking skills. That’s why staying alert, keeping your software up to date and following good security habits can go a long way in protecting your device.

Should phone companies be doing more to stop these kinds of attacks, or is it all on us? Let us know in the comments below. Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

