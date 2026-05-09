AI air traffic system promises fewer flight delays

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If you feel like flying has gotten more unpredictable lately, you are not imagining it. Delays stack up. Schedules feel tight. One storm can ripple across the country.

Now the federal government wants to get ahead of those problems with artificial intelligence.

The Federal Aviation Administration is testing a new system designed to predict congestion weeks before it happens. The idea is simple. Fix the schedule early so fewer problems show up later.

But the way it works and who is building it raises some real questions.

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SEAN DUFFY PROPOSES BIG PLANS TO UPGRADE AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEMS, USE AI TO FIND ‘HOT SPOTS’

What is the SMART system?

The project goes by Strategic Management of Airspace Routing Trajectories, or SMART. According to Sean Duffy, U.S. secretary of transportation, the software analyzes flight patterns far in advance. It can suggest small schedule changes like moving a flight five or 10 minutes earlier. Those tiny shifts may seem small. Still, across thousands of flights, they could reduce bottlenecks in busy airspace.

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Duffy has said the system could help planners spot problems weeks in advance, smoothing schedules before delays begin to stack up.

The effort comes with a significant price tag. Officials estimate the AI system could cost around $12 billion, part of a broader push to modernize the nation's air traffic control infrastructure, which has received tens of billions in federal funding.

Who is building this AI?

The government is working with private companies that bring experience in data and aviation. Three major players are involved:

Palantir Technologies

Thales SA

Air Space Intelligence

Each is competing to shape how SMART works. Palantir Technologies has already confirmed it is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to provide analytics tools to improve aviation safety and efficiency.

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Why officials say this could reduce delays

Air travel runs on tight timing. When one flight is late, it can disrupt dozens more. Supporters of SMART believe AI can see patterns humans might miss.

For example, it could identify that a specific route tends to clog up at certain times of year. Then it could adjust schedules before tickets are even sold. That kind of foresight could mean fewer last-minute delays and smoother travel days. At least, that is the promise.

The concerns about putting AI in the system

There is a catch. AI does not always behave the way people expect. These systems can produce errors. In some cases, they generate confidently wrong outputs, a problem researchers call hallucinations, which becomes particularly dangerous when the stakes involve real planes and real schedules.

The FAA's track record on modernization also gives some experts pause. Its last major overhaul, a program called NextGen, cost about $36 billion over roughly two decades and delivered only about 16 percent of its expected benefits, according to federal watchdog reports. SMART now enters that same high-stakes environment, with billions in funding and pressure to deliver measurable results.

Duffy has stressed that the system will support human controllers rather than replace them. However, AI-driven scheduling could still shape decisions affecting thousands of flights at once, and if the system gets something wrong, the consequences could extend far beyond a single gate.

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What this means for you

If this system rolls out, you may notice changes without realizing why. Flights could shift slightly before you book them. Departure times may look more spread out. Some routes might feel more predictable. That could mean fewer delays at the gate.

At the same time, you are relying on an AI-driven system to help shape those decisions behind the scenes. If it works well, travel becomes smoother. If it misses something, the ripple effects could still reach your trip.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Air travel has always been a balancing act. Weather, staffing and demand all collide in real time. Adding AI into that mix could bring a new layer of foresight. It could also introduce a new layer of risk. The technology is moving fast. The stakes here are high. So the real test will be whether it can do so consistently in a system where small mistakes can cascade quickly.

Would you feel more confident flying if AI helped plan your trip, or would you rather keep humans fully in charge of the system? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

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