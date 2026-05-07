Humanoid robot named 'Gabi' ordained as Buddhist monk, pledges devotion to 'holy Buddha'

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A high-tech humanoid robot was officially "ordained" as a Buddhist monk during a ceremony at Seoul’s Jogyesa Temple on Wednesday.

The robot, a $13,500 Unitree G1 model standing just over four feet tall, was given the name "Gabi." Dressed in traditional brown robes, plain shoes and gloves designed to mimic human hands, the machine stood before a panel of Buddhist monks to commit itself to the faith.

During the ceremony, hosted by the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, the robot was asked by a monk if it would devote itself to the "holy Buddha."

"Yes, I will devote myself," Gabi responded to the crowd's cheers.

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The ceremony highlights a growing effort among religious institutions to engage younger, tech-driven audiences, raising broader questions about whether artificial intelligence can play a meaningful role in spiritual life or if such moves risk trivializing long-standing traditions.

While humans typically pledge to abstain from killing, stealing and intoxicating substances, Gabi’s vows were "reprogrammed" for the digital age. The robot pledged to respect and follow humans, refrain from damaging property or other robots, abstain from deceptive behavior and save energy by not overcharging.

The Jogye Order, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, framed the move as an effort to make ancient traditions more relevant to a younger, tech-obsessed generation.

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"The ordination of a robot signifies that technology must be used in accordance with the values of compassion, wisdom, and responsibility," the order said in a statement shared with The New York Times. Officials added that the move symbolizes "new possibilities for the coexistence of humans and technology."

Hong Min-suk, a manager at the order, told the publication that robots are "destined to collaborate with humans in every field," suggesting it is only "natural" for them to participate in religious festivals.

The Jogye Order did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Despite the temple's optimistic outlook, the move has drawn criticism online. A video of Gabi’s pledge quickly surpassed one million views, with some users on X questioning whether a machine can meaningfully participate in religious practice.

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"As a Buddhist, I find this ridiculous and insulting," one user wrote.

Gabi is expected to make its next public appearance at Seoul’s upcoming Lantern Festival on May 16-17, honoring the Buddha’s birthday.