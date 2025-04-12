AI humanoid robot learns to mimic human emotions and behavior

Ready for a robot that not only looks human but also acts and reacts like one, expressing emotions like shyness, excitement or friendliness? Disney Research, the innovation powerhouse behind The Walt Disney Company, has turned this into reality.

Its latest creation is an autonomous humanoid robot that can mimic human emotions and behaviors in real time. Think of it as a real-life WALL-E, but with even more personality.

This groundbreaking robot uses advanced artificial intelligence to replicate natural gestures and deliberate actions with striking accuracy. What makes it truly special is how it learns by observing and mimicking human operators who guide its emotional responses during interactions.

Over time, the robot becomes capable of engaging with people on its own, making every interaction feel personal and lifelike.

STAY PROTECTED & INFORMED! GET SECURITY ALERTS & EXPERT TECH TIPS — SIGN UP FOR KURT’S THE CYBERGUY REPORT NOW

How does it work? Training robots to feel

The secret sauce behind this emotional robot lies in its training process. Initially, a human operator remotely controlled the robot, using instincts and social intuition to guide its behavior. For example, if someone approached the robot shyly, the operator would respond in kind, teaching the robot how to mirror that emotion. These interactions were recorded and fed into an AI system that analyzed every movement and response.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Disney Research explains it best: "Our model learns to predict continuous operator commands through a diffusion process and discrete commands through a classifier."

In simpler terms, the AI learns two things, smooth movements (like waving) and specific actions (like saying hello). After extensive training in simulations, the robot was tested with real people, and it nailed it. Users could even recognize different "moods" generated by the robot’s AI.

WORLD’S FIRST AI-POWERED INDUSTRIAL SUPER-HUMANOID ROBOT

The role of Newton: A physics engine for next-gen robotics

Behind this innovation is Newton, an open-source physics engine developed by Disney Research in collaboration with NVIDIA and Google DeepMind. Newton is designed to close the "sim-to-real" gap in robotics by creating ultra-realistic virtual environments where robots can be trained efficiently. This means robots can practice complex tasks, like interacting with soft objects or navigating tricky terrains, before stepping into the real world.

Newton’s capabilities are impressive:

Differentiable physics: It allows robots to optimize their movements by simulating how actions will play out in real-world scenarios.

It allows robots to optimize their movements by simulating how actions will play out in real-world scenarios. Extensibility: Robots can interact with diverse objects like food or fabric, making them perfect for entertainment purposes.

Robots can interact with diverse objects like food or fabric, making them perfect for entertainment purposes. GPU acceleration: With NVIDIA’s Warp technology, simulations run up to 100 times faster than traditional methods.

Disney plans to use Newton to enhance its robotic character platform, which includes expressive droids like the Star Wars-inspired BDX models showcased at NVIDIA’s GTC keynote this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

HUMANOID ROBOT STUNS WITH PERFECT SIDE FLIP ACROBATICS

Disney’s vision: Robots that tell stories

For Disney, these humanoid robots are more than just technological advances. They’re storytellers. Kyle Laughlin, senior vice president of Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development, shared his excitement about what’s next.

"This collaboration will allow us to create a new generation of robotic characters that are more expressive and engaging than ever before — and connect with our guests in ways that only Disney can," he said.

The BDX droids are just the beginning. Disney envisions a future in which robots aren’t just tools but companions that make you laugh, cry and feel connected, just like your favorite Disney characters.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

CREEPY HUMANOID ROBOT MOVES USING 1,000 EERIE ARTIFICIAL MUSCLES

Kurt's key takeaways

Disney’s humanoid robot is a peek into a future where machines don’t just assist us, they engage with us emotionally. With billions of humanoid robots expected by 2050, innovations like these are setting the stage for a world where technology feels more human than ever before. Who knows? The next time you visit a Disney park, you might just find yourself chatting with a robot that feels as alive as you do.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How do you feel about robots that can mimic human emotions? Do you think they could enhance our lives, or does the idea of machines expressing feelings make you uneasy? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover

Follow Kurt on his social channels

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.