Data broker opt-out steps widows should take in 90 days

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three weeks after her husband's funeral, Carol's phone rings. The caller knows her husband's name, their address and their daughter's name, even mentioning that she lives across town.

He says he's calling from a life insurance company and that there's a policy ready to be paid out. He just needs Carol's Social Security number and bank routing details to process it.

This scenario draws from real scams reported by fraud investigators and elder abuse advocates across the country. The details change, but the playbook stays the same.

The reason these attacks work so well comes down to something most grieving families never think to check.

HOW SCAMMERS TARGET YOU EVEN WITHOUT SOCIAL MEDIA

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

Why scammers target widows and how they find you so fast

Losing a spouse creates a perfect storm for scammers. Grief can leave you overwhelmed, and at the same time, you are handling financial decisions, paperwork and major life changes. That combination makes it easier for someone to catch you off guard.

THE ONE THING SCAMMERS CHECK BEFORE TARGETING YOU ONLINE

Meanwhile, your personal information becomes easier to find. Obituaries often include names, relationships and locations. Death records get filed with the Social Security Administration and added to the Death Master File. Probate filings can reveal property transfers, beneficiaries and account details.

Data brokers collect all of this and turn it into detailed profiles that almost anyone can access. According to research from a data privacy company analyzing five years of FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center data, about 52.5% of crimes reported by Americans over 60 in 2023 were either enabled or worsened by personal data available online. Widows, especially those managing estates alone, sit high on that target list.

Here's what you should do in the first 90 days

Despite being in a high-risk group, taking these protective steps should keep scammers at bay. I know how overwhelming this time can be, so I recommend asking a trusted family member or friend for assistance setting things up. Though you should always refrain from sharing sensitive details like account numbers and your Social Security number.

THE DATA BROKER OPT-OUT STEPS EVERY RETIREE SHOULD TAKE TODAY

Days 1-30: Limit what enters the system

The first month is when the most damaging data gets published. So your first job is damage control.

1) Be strategic about the obituary

Obituaries are the single most accessible data source scammers use after a death. A traditional obituary lists full names, survivor relationships, hometowns and sometimes even ages. That's a complete family map, and in the wrong hands, it can be a powerful weapon.

You don't have to skip the obituary. But consider removing or abbreviating the exact home city (use the region instead), names of minor grandchildren and the surviving spouse's first and last name combined with their address. "Carol of Cleveland" is safer than "Carol Patterson of 114 Birchwood Lane, Cleveland."

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PERSONAL INFO FROM PEOPLE-SEARCH SITES

2) Search your name on people-finder sites

Before you can remove anything, you need to see what's already there.

Go to Spokeo, Whitepages, BeenVerified and Intelius. Search your name and your spouse's name. What you find will likely include your address, phone number, email addresses, relatives' names and property records.

This snapshot is your starting point. Take screenshots. You'll need them.

10 SIGNS YOUR PERSONAL DATA IS BEING SOLD ONLINE

3) Set up a Google Alert for your name and address

It takes two minutes, and it's free. Go to google.com/alerts and create alerts for:

Your full name

Your spouse's full name

Your street address.

If your information gets published anywhere new, you'll get an email notification. This is your early warning system.

REMOVE YOUR PERSONAL INFO FROM THE WEB — STOP IT FROM COMING BACK

Days 31-60: Start removing and automating what you can't do manually

By now, your information has had weeks to spread. Manual opt-outs are worth doing, but here's the reality: there are hundreds of data broker sites. Each one has its own removal process. Many require you to submit ID, wait days for confirmation, and then re-submit when your data reappears, because it will.

1) Opt out of people-search sites

Prioritize manual opt-outs from the sites that appear in your Google search results. These carry the most weight because scammers often start with whatever Google surfaces first.

You can find these exposures quickly and easily with Incogni's free scanner. This tool will scan the web for your personal information and email you a report with a list of results you can start with.

HOW TO HAND OFF DATA PRIVACY RESPONSIBILITIES FOR OLDER ADULTS TO A TRUSTED LOVED ONE

If you'd rather go about it on your own, some of the most common sites include:

Spokeo : spokeo.com/opt_out/new

: spokeo.com/opt_out/new Whitepages : whitepages.com/suppression_requests

: whitepages.com/suppression_requests BeenVerified : beenverified.com/opt-out

: beenverified.com/opt-out Intelius: intelius.com/opt-out.

Each one will ask you to verify your email. Follow through on every confirmation; unconfirmed requests don't get processed.

Keep in mind that removing your information takes time and persistence. There are hundreds of data broker sites, and many of them re-list your information after it has been removed, especially when new public records become available.

Because of that, some people choose to use automated data removal services that send ongoing opt-out requests on their behalf. These services can help reduce the workload by continuously monitoring and removing listings as they reappear.

No matter which approach you take, consistency matters. Checking your information regularly and following up on removals helps limit what scammers can find.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

2) Update security questions on all financial accounts

This step is urgent, and most people skip it entirely.

Data broker profiles almost always contain the exact answers to your bank's security questions. Mother's maiden name. Previous address. City where you were born. Scammers use these to impersonate you and access your accounts.

WHAT HACKERS CAN LEARN ABOUT YOU FROM A DATA BROKER FILE

Call your bank, brokerage and insurance companies. Ask to update your knowledge-based authentication questions. Use answers that are completely made up, something only you know and store them in a password manager. Don't use any answer that appears anywhere in a data broker profile.

Days 61-90: Lock down the perimeter

By now, the most urgent exposure has been addressed. These final steps close the remaining gaps and protect you in the long term.

1) Place a credit freeze on your account and your spouse's

A credit freeze prevents new credit accounts from being opened in your name. It's free at all three major bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, and TransUnion.

HOW TO SAFEGUARD YOUR CREDIT SCORE IN RETIREMENT AS FRAUD AND IDENTITY THEFT RISE AMONG SENIORS

Critically: freeze your spouse's credit too. After a death, identity thieves frequently open new accounts in the deceased person's name before the credit bureaus are updated. This is called ghosting, and it can haunt an estate for years.

To freeze a deceased spouse's credit, contact each bureau individually and provide the death certificate. It's a few phone calls. It's worth every minute.

2) Request removal from the Social Security Death Master File

Families can submit a request to limit access to a deceased person's Social Security data in certain contexts. Visit ssa.gov for current guidance. This won't scrub the record entirely, but limiting access to the Death Master File reduces the pool of parties who can use it to enrich your data broker profile.

3) Review all joint account access and update beneficiary information

This isn't directly a data privacy step, but it protects you from a related threat. Scammers who know about an estate sometimes pose as financial advisors, attorneys or government representatives to intercept beneficiary changes. Confirm all account changes directly through institutions you contact yourself, never through a number someone else gives you.

4) Set up simple safeguards to stop scams early

By this stage, your data is more controlled. Now the focus shifts to stopping scams before they escalate. Start by setting clear expectations with your family. Let them know you will never ask for money through an unexpected call, text or email. Creating a simple code word or check-in rule can stop panic-driven decisions, which is exactly what scammers rely on.

Next, slow down any urgent financial request. Scammers create pressure to force quick action. If someone claims there is a payout, problem or deadline, pause and verify it using a phone number or website you trust, not one they provide. It also helps to keep a short list of your financial institutions and their official contact details in one place. That way, you always know how to reach them directly without relying on incoming calls or messages.

INSIDE A SCAMMER’S DAY AND HOW THEY TARGET YOU

Finally, be cautious in real-time conversations. Scammers often build trust by collecting small details over multiple interactions. Keeping answers brief and avoiding unnecessary personal details makes it that much harder.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting CyberGuy.com

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: CyberGuy.com

Kurt's key takeaways

The first few months after losing a spouse bring enough decisions without adding fraud risks on top. Yet that is when your personal information spreads the fastest. Public records and data broker sites can quietly build a profile that scammers use against you. Early action makes a real difference. Limiting what gets published, removing existing data and securing your accounts all reduce your exposure. Even small steps, like updating security questions or freezing credit, can stop a scam before it starts. You do not need to handle everything at once. Start with a simple search of your name and review what appears. From there, take control at your own pace and protect what matters most.

If someone can piece together your personal life within days of a loss, how much of your information are you comfortable leaving online? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com Cyberguy.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.