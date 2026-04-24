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Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Dairy Queen's new drive-thrus without humans spark backlash by frustrated customers

- Meta informs staff of layoffs affecting 8,000 employees amid AI push

- Fox News Poll: Voters see AI as a risk to privacy and paychecks

COLD OPEN: Dairy Queen's new drive-thrus without humans spark backlash from frustrated customers – Fast-food chain Dairy Queen is moving toward new, fully automated AI drive-thrus operating without human workers.

TRUST DEFICIT: Fox News Poll: Voters see AI risk to privacy, paychecks – A Fox News Poll this week reveals growing anxiety among voters regarding artificial intelligence, with a significant portion expressing concerns that the rapidly advancing technology poses a direct threat to their personal privacy and future paychecks.

DIGITAL HEIST: White House accuses China of ‘industrial-scale’ AI technology theft ahead of Trump-Xi summit – Ahead of the highly anticipated summit between former President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House has raised alarms over China's industrial-scale theft of artificial intelligence technology.

CCP THEFT: Google engineer stole AI secrets for China, Senate hears explosive testimony – In explosive testimony before the Senate, lawmakers heard alarming details about a Google engineer accused of stealing closely guarded artificial intelligence secrets on behalf of China, highlighting national security risks.

CODE OR CRIME: Florida launches criminal probe into whether chatbot aided suspect in deadly campus shooting – Florida officials have launched a criminal probe to determine whether an artificial intelligence chatbot provided assistance to a suspect involved in a deadly campus shooting, demonstrating a novel challenge for law enforcement.

FINE PRINT FURY: Schlossberg unveils plan to crack down on new frontier of AI putting squeeze on consumers – In a move to protect the public from emerging tech threats, Schlossberg has unveiled a comprehensive plan aimed at cracking down on the new frontier of artificial intelligence that is currently putting a financial squeeze on everyday consumers..

CODED MORALITY: Anthropic's 'moral compass' architect suggested AI overcorrection could address historical injustices – The architect behind the "moral compass" at the AI firm Anthropic has controversially suggested that implementing an artificial intelligence overcorrection could serve as a mechanism to address historical injustices.

DIGITAL PREDATOR: Worker at swanky country club accused of using AI to create explicit photos of teen, police say – Police say a worker at an exclusive, swanky country club has been accused of utilizing artificial intelligence tools to generate explicit and inappropriate photographs of a teenager.

BOT BEHAVIOR: Expert rips 'irresponsible' AI study over blackmail scenarios – A leading technology expert is pushing back against a recent academic study outlining hypothetical artificial intelligence blackmail scenarios, ripping the research as highly "irresponsible" for stoking unnecessary public panic.

DOUBLE DOWN: Reese Witherspoon doubles down on AI comments, adds no one is paying her to say it – Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has doubled down on her controversial comments regarding the integration of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, emphatically adding that no one is paying her to endorse the technology.

EFFICIENCY DRIVE: Meta informs staff layoffs affecting 8,000 employees amid AI push – Amid a massive strategic pivot toward artificial intelligence, Meta has informed its staff of impending layoffs expected to affect approximately 8,000 employees as the tech giant restructures its workforce.

ROBOTIC SHOTS: 49ers turning to artificial intelligence at NFL Draft, GM says laggards are already behind – The San Francisco 49ers are heavily integrating artificial intelligence into their scouting process ahead of the NFL Draft, with the team's general manager warning that franchises failing to adopt the technology are already falling behind, according to Fox News Digital.

HANDS-FREE FEAST: Alexa lets you order food like a real conversation – Amazon's Alexa is rolling out an updated artificial intelligence feature that enables users to order food by engaging in a seamless, real-time conversation with the virtual assistant.

FREE THROW BOT: Toyota's CUE7 robot shoots hoops using AI – Toyota is showing off the impressive capabilities of its cutting-edge CUE7 robot, which utilizes advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to accurately shoot basketball hoops.

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