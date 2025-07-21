How to hand off data privacy responsibilities for older adults to a trusted loved one

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When I think about my golden years, I picture myself enjoying new hobbies and spending more time with loved ones. Yet, some of the very things that mark a well-lived life, like a fixed address, a long-time phone number, and a healthy savings account, also put you at risk of scams.

That's why you must protect your personal information. Today, it stands as the number one target for fraud. According to recent studies, 72% of elder fraud cases involve exposed personal data.

Managing data privacy for older adults has become increasingly difficult. Threats evolve constantly, security settings change frequently, and scammers get smarter. Fortunately, you don't have to handle this alone.

How a trusted loved one can help protect data privacy for older adults

One of the best ways to protect your data is by bringing a trusted loved one into the loop. This person can serve as your privacy partner, helping you stay safe while respecting your independence.

Spot phishing scams and fake messages.

Set up call blockers and scam filters, and adjust security settings.

Remove your personal information from the web.

Keep an eye on suspicious activity without taking over control.

Choosing the right person to help with data privacy for older adults

That person could be a grown child, a niece or nephew, a sibling, or even a longtime friend. The key is finding someone tech-comfortable and dependable, someone who respects your boundaries.

Keep in mind, almost 58% of financial exploitation of older adults is perpetrated by family members, so being related doesn't automatically make someone trustworthy. Before giving anyone access to your accounts or personal information, ask yourself:

Have they ever pressured me about money?

Do they respect my decisions and boundaries?

Would I trust them with my house keys or bank card?

Privacy checklist for older adults: What to protect

Think of this like walking through your house and checking which doors need locks. Your digital life needs the same attention, and it helps to know where you might want backup. Here's a quick rundown of what to look at, why it matters, and when help is appropriate:

Phone number

Your cell phone number is often tied to two-factor authentication (2FA), account recovery, and scams like SIM swapping. It's smart to set up call blockers and lock your SIM. This is something someone tech-savvy can help you with.

Home address

Your address can be used in phishing attacks or even in-person scams. If it's listed on people-search sites, someone can help you remove it.

Email account

This is the gateway to most of your online life. Setting up strong two-factor authentication and email filters is a good idea. You might want help, but only if you trust the person completely.

Bank accounts

These are high-value targets. No one should have your passwords, but you can accept help setting up fraud alerts or reviewing account settings together.

Medical portals

They hold sensitive health and billing info. You might want help making sure your logins are secure, but no one else needs access.

Social media accounts

These can be used to impersonate you or collect information. It's okay to get help locking down your privacy settings.

Shopping accounts

Many store your address and credit card info. A trusted helper can assist you with clearing out old or unused accounts.

Pro tip: Jot this list down or print it out. Check off the areas where you'd like help, and mark the ones you'll handle solo. This makes conversations with family, caregivers, or tech support much easier and sets clear boundaries. And remember: you don't need to give full access to anyone. A little help is fine, but your privacy is yours to control.

Essential privacy protections older adults should set up with a trusted partner

Once you’ve got your privacy partner and checklist in place, it’s time to start locking things down. These basic protections stop most scams before they start, and you don’t need to be a tech expert to get them working.

1) Phone & device security

Add a SIM PIN so no one can steal your number.

Install a spam call blocker.

Set a strong screen lock (PIN, fingerprint, or face ID).

Turn on automatic updates so your software stays secure.

Use a password manager to keep logins safe and organized.

Get more details about my best expert-reviewed Password Managers of 2025 at Cyberguy.com/Passwords.

2) Scam & spam filtering

Turn on spam filters in your email.

Don’t respond to strange texts or emails, even if they sound urgent.

Mark anything suspicious as spam (don’t click or reply).

3) Financial safeguards

Set up bank alerts for large or strange transactions.

Add a trusted contact to your bank profile (not full access, just someone to notify).

If needed, give read-only access to someone you trust to monitor, not manage your accounts.

Ask your bank about fraud protection options for older adults.

Talk to a lawyer if you want to set up a Power of Attorney for emergencies.

4) Data removal

Remove personal information from social media and set profiles to private.

Remove personal information from people search sites and data brokers.

Let your privacy partner help monitor opt-out progress, but stay in the loop yourself.

Consider using a data removal service to keep your personal information offline.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com/Delete.



Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com/FreeScan.

Kurt's key takeaways

Staying safe online doesn't mean giving up control. It means using the right tools and the right people to support your privacy. A few smart steps today can protect everything you've worked so hard to build.

Have you had the privacy conversation with your loved ones yet? Why or why not? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

