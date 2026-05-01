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Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Anthropic has an AI model that's too dangerous to go public

- Melania Trump turns White House tennis pavilion into AI lab for students

- Florida murder suspect asked ChatGPT about dumping human remains days before killings: docs

LOCKS WIDE OPEN: Anthropic's Mythos AI model, too dangerous to release publicly, is changing digital security faster than anyone is ready for – There is a new AI model called Mythos. Anthropic built it for defensive cybersecurity research. It is so effective at finding software vulnerabilities that Anthropic decided the general public cannot have it.

FUNDAMENTAL SHIFT: From rogue AI blackmailing humans to condensing school days, AI revolution already reshaping life – Fox Business explores how the artificial intelligence revolution is already fundamentally reshaping everyday life, ranging from alarming scenarios of rogue AI blackmailing humans to innovative applications condensing traditional school days.

DIVERSITY FIGHT: Trump DOJ jumps into Musk xAI court battle – The Trump Department of Justice has formally intervened in a high-profile court battle involving Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI, as a broader legal and political fight over corporate diversity initiatives rapidly heats up.

FIRST LADY FUTURE: Melania Trump embraces AI education initiative in White House tech push she's been championing – First lady Melania Trump is actively embracing a new artificial intelligence education initiative as part of a broader White House technology push that she has long been championing.

PRICE PAIN SPREADS: AI boom tests GOP's midterm affordability pitch – The rapid artificial intelligence boom and its associated energy costs are beginning to test the Republican Party's midterm pitch on affordability as economic price pain spreads among voters.

CHILLING QUERY: Florida murder suspect asked ChatGPT about dumping human remains days before killings: docs – Newly released court documents revealing that a Florida murder suspect allegedly asked the artificial intelligence program ChatGPT for advice on dumping human remains just days before the killings occurred.

RACE IS ON: Kevin O'Leary details massive Utah AI data center to rival China's tech dominance – Business mogul Kevin O'Leary detailed plans for a massive artificial intelligence data center in Utah designed specifically to rival China's growing global tech dominance.

TECH FIGHT: Former Apple CEO sees OpenAI poses largest competitive threat to tech giant in years – Former Apple CEO John Sculley is sounding the alarm on artificial intelligence, warning that OpenAI currently poses the largest competitive threat the massive tech giant has faced in years.

BOUNCING BACK: US economic growth rebounds as AI buildout and consumer spending fuel first quarter – U.S. economic growth rebounded in the first quarter of the year from a sluggish fourth quarter, according to the Commerce Department's latest estimate.

JOB IMPACT: Zuckerberg says Meta layoffs tied to AI spending, won't rule out future cuts – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has explicitly tied recent staff layoffs to the company's massive spending on artificial intelligence, while pointedly refusing to rule out the possibility of future workforce cuts.

HEAVYWEIGHT LEGAL BATTLE: Elon Musk tells court he was fool for funding OpenAI: report – Tech billionaire Elon Musk told a court that he was a "fool" for his early financial role in funding the artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI.

LEARNING ON THE JOB: Meta tracks workers to train AI agents – Social media giant Meta is actively tracking its own workers and analyzing their internal communications in an effort to train its advanced new artificial intelligence agents.

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