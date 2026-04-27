Maryland moves to ban surveillance pricing in grocery stores

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You grab a box of cereal off the shelf. Your neighbor grabs the exact same box at the exact same store on the exact same day. She pays less. You pay more. Why? Because the store's algorithm decided you would.

That scenario sounds like a conspiracy theory. It isn't. Retailers have been quietly using this kind of pricing for years, and now one state has finally had enough.

Maryland is set to become the first U.S. state to ban surveillance pricing in retail grocery stores and certain grocery delivery platforms. Governor Wes Moore has said he will sign the Protection from Predatory Pricing Act into law after the state legislature passed it, and the rule will take effect on October 1, 2026.

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WHAT HACKERS CAN LEARN ABOUT YOU FROM A DATA BROKER FILE

What is surveillance pricing and how does it work?

Surveillance pricing goes by a few names: dynamic pricing and personalized pricing are the common ones, but the concept is the same regardless of what you call it.

A store collects data on you as an individual shopper. It looks at how often you browse certain products, what neighborhood you live in and whether a competitor is nearby, what your income and family size appear to be, and your dietary habits. Then it uses all of that to decide how much you specifically are willing to pay and charges you accordingly.

One Kroger shopper in Oregon decided to find out exactly what her grocery store knew about her. She submitted a data request under a state privacy law and received a 62-page profile in return. Most of the inferences in that profile were wrong. That's the part that should make your stomach drop. Retailers are charging people based on guesses, and those guesses are frequently inaccurate.

Why Maryland is moving to ban surveillance pricing now

The timing here matters. Maryland didn't pass this bill in a vacuum. Major retailers, including Walmart, have been rolling out digital price tags on store shelves. Unlike paper tags, these electronic displays can update instantly. Pair that capability with predictive pricing software, and a store can change what you're charged in real-time based on whatever the algorithm decides at that moment.

Governor Moore pointed to the financial pressure already squeezing working families and argued that new technology should not become another tool for squeezing them harder. Consumer Reports actively lobbied for the bill, which speaks to how significant the consumer protection concern really is. Still, the organization was honest about the result: the final version of the law falls short of what advocates originally wanted.

What Maryland's surveillance pricing law actually does

The Protection from Predatory Pricing Act sets some clear ground rules for large grocery retailers. Stores must keep their prices fixed for at least one full business day. That eliminates the possibility of prices spiking by the hour based on demand signals or individual shopper data.

Retailers are also prohibited from using surveillance data, shopping history, ethnicity or income to set different prices for different customers at the same time.

Loyalty programs and promotional offers are still allowed. That exemption was a concession to the retail industry, and it's one of the places where critics say the law starts to lose its teeth.

RETAIL PRICES CAN JUMP IN SECONDS WITH HIGH-TECH STORE PRICE TAGS

Surveillance pricing is already happening online

Brick-and-mortar surveillance pricing gets most of the attention, but the same issue shows up in online grocery shopping.

Consumer Reports ran an investigation into Instacart's pricing practices last December. Nearly 400 shoppers purchased the same basket of groceries from the same stores at the same time. The price differences were striking. Depending on the product, shoppers were paying up to 23% more than other shoppers for identical items. Across a full year of shopping, those gaps could add up to more than $1,200 per household.

After the investigation went public, Instacart announced it was ending the program responsible for those discrepancies. That outcome matters. It shows that consumer pressure and public scrutiny can drive real changes, even before a law requires them.

Which states could follow Maryland's surveillance pricing ban

Maryland may have moved first, but it won't be alone for long. California, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey and other states are exploring similar legislation, while New York has already enacted a related pricing transparency law.

What happens next in those states will be telling. Advocates are hoping they avoid the exemptions that weakened Maryland's version. Each new bill is an opportunity to close the loopholes the retail industry has worked hard to create.

Consumers have been subject to dynamic pricing in airlines, rideshares and e-commerce platforms for years. Grocery stores represent something different, a daily necessity where price manipulation hits people with the least financial flexibility the hardest.

What this surveillance pricing law means for you

No matter where you live, this law matters to your wallet. If you shop in Maryland, the change is immediate. Starting October 1, 2026, you have a legal right to the same shelf price as every other shopper who walks in that day, regardless of what data the store has collected on you. If you shop anywhere else in the country, pay attention because your state may not be far behind. California, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey and other states are exploring similar legislation, while New York has already taken steps toward pricing transparency. The momentum is real, and Maryland just handed those states a working template to build from.

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That said, wherever you shop right now, the exemptions in Maryland's law are worth understanding. The Maryland Retail Alliance pushed hard against this bill and successfully carved out several exceptions during the legislative process. Consumer Reports flagged one irony in particular: loyalty program prices are exempt, which means stores could shift pricing in ways that favor members and potentially disadvantage non-members, effectively punishing non-members rather than rewarding members.

The enforcement side is also limited in ways that should concern any consumer. If a retailer violates the law, you cannot sue them yourself under these specific provisions of the law. Only the Maryland Attorney General has that authority. And before the AG can take action, the retailer gets a written notice and a 45-day window to correct the violation with no legal consequences. First-time violators face fines of up to $10,000. Repeat offenders face up to $25,000 in fines.

For a major grocery chain generating hundreds of millions in revenue, those fines barely register.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Maryland's law is imperfect, and advocates said so publicly. But an imperfect first law still moves the needle. It establishes that surveillance pricing in grocery stores is a problem worth legislating, gives other states a legal framework to improve on, and puts retailers on notice that the political appetite for regulation is growing. The bill's weaknesses are actually useful in that way. They show exactly where the next round of advocacy needs to focus: stronger enforcement, consumer standing to sue, and tighter language around loyalty pricing exemptions. And if you live outside Maryland? Watch what your own state legislators do next. The grocery industry will lobby hard to add the same loopholes everywhere. Knowing what those loopholes look like is half the battle. Change tends to start in one place before it spreads. Maryland went first. Your state could be next.

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If a retailer already holds a 62-page profile on you and most of what's in it is wrong, do you trust that the same technology is setting your prices fairly, and would you even know if it wasn't? Let us know your thoughts by writing to us at CyberGuy.com

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