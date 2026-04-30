Meta tracks workers to train AI agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Inside Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, employees' everyday clicks, shortcuts and screen habits are now part of how the company trains its artificial intelligence systems.

Meta has started rolling out internal software that tracks how employees use their computers, including how they move through apps and complete routine tasks. The company says this data will help build smarter AI tools, but it also raises new questions about how far workplace monitoring should go.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com – trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my I free when you join.

HOW TO OPT OUT OF AI DATA COLLECTION IN POPULAR APPS

What Meta's employee tracking tool actually does

The system is called the Model Capability Initiative, or MCI. It runs on work apps and websites used by employees.

Here is what it tracks:

Mouse movements and clicks

Keystrokes and keyboard shortcuts

Navigation behavior like dropdown selections

Occasional screenshots of what is on screen

Meta says the idea is simple. If AI is supposed to act like a human using a computer, it needs real examples of how people actually work.

"If we're building agents to help people complete everyday tasks using computers, our models need real examples of how people actually use them - things like mouse movements, clicking buttons, and navigating dropdown menus," a Meta spokesperson told CyberGuy. "To help, we're launching an internal tool that will capture these kinds of inputs on certain applications to help us train our models. There are safeguards in place to protect sensitive content, and the data is not used for any other purpose."

The company insists that data collected through this tool is used only for model training, not for employee performance reviews, and managers do not have access to it. Company devices were already subject to monitoring, and this isn’t unique to Meta.

Why Meta is collecting employee data for AI

Meta isn’t collecting this information just for insight. It is feeding it into a broader push to build artificial intelligence agents that can handle work tasks. In an internal memo, Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth described a future where AI agents do most of the work while humans guide and review.

The company is already reorganizing around that idea. Internal programs like "AI for Work," now called the Agent Transformation Accelerator, are designed to bring AI into daily workflows across teams.

Meta believes this approach will make operations faster and more efficient. The trade-off is that human work becomes training data for the systems that may replace parts of it.

META EMPLOYEE ACCUSED OF ACCESSING PRIVATE IMAGES

Privacy concerns around Meta's employee tracking

Workplace monitoring has been around for years, but this takes it a step further. For example, tracking keystrokes and clicks in real time creates a level of oversight that companies have more often used with gig workers than office employees. As a result, employers can now watch day-to-day activity more closely.

At the same time, a legal gray area exists. In the United States, companies generally have broad authority to monitor employees as long as they provide notice. Because of that, employers have significant room to expand how they collect data.

However, outside the U.S., the rules can be stricter, and some regions place tighter limits on how companies collect and use employee data.

Even so, knowing someone is tracking your activity at this level can change how you work, how you communicate and how much autonomy you feel on the job.

How this fits into the broader AI job shift

Meta is hardly alone in pushing toward automation. Companies across Silicon Valley are investing heavily in AI systems that can write code, organize data and assist with decision-making. At the same time, many are cutting jobs or reshaping roles.

Meta plans to reduce its workforce by about 10 percent globally. Amazon has also trimmed tens of thousands of corporate roles in recent months.

The message is clear. AI has evolved beyond a tool that helps employees. It is increasingly positioned as a replacement for certain types of work.

JOBS THAT ARE MOST AT RISK FROM AI, ACCORDING TO MICROSOFT

What this means to you

Even if you do not work at Meta, this shift has wider implications. First, workplace monitoring is expanding beyond factories and delivery jobs into office environments. That could become standard across industries.

Second, your everyday work habits may become valuable data. Companies are realizing that human behavior is one of the most useful training resources for AI.

The line between assisting and replacing workers is getting thinner. Tools that start as helpers often evolve into something more autonomous over time.

If your job involves repetitive computer tasks, it is worth paying attention to how AI is being trained to handle them.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: CyberGuy.com .

Kurt's key takeaways

Meta's move marks a turning point. AI no longer relies only on public data or curated datasets. It now learns directly from how people work in real time. That shift raises practical questions about productivity and efficiency. It also brings deeper concerns about privacy, control and the future role of human workers. Companies argue they need this data to build better tools. At the same time, employees now help train systems that could eventually replace parts of their roles.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If your daily work became training data for AI that could eventually do your job, would you be comfortable with that? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox.

For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com – trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily.

trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Plus, you'll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide free when you join.

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.